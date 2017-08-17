home page
onypsis
2 codes pour la Beta du firmware 5.0 PS4
Tout est dans le titre, si vous ça vous intéresse, je vous envoie un code en MP !
posted the 08/17/2017 at 01:42 PM by onypsis
onypsis
comments (
3
)
freez093
posted
the 08/17/2017 at 02:02 PM
Salut merci à toi. J'en veux bien un merci d'avance.
warminos
posted
the 08/17/2017 at 02:06 PM
pareil j'ai 2 codes à donner si ça peut intéresser
PGHL-7ANM-BC57 //// FPGT-8DND-T79B
ioop
posted
the 08/17/2017 at 02:08 PM
moi aussi en MP stp
