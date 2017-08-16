profile
Crackdown 3
Crackdown 3 reporté à 2018


Microsoft is delaying the release of Crackdown 3 from Nov. 7, 2017 to spring 2018, the company confirmed to Polygon today.

Shannon Loftis, Microsoft Studios Publishing general manager, said the company is delaying the Xbox One and Windows PC game to give development teams Reagent Games, Sumo Digital and Cloudgine extra time to ensure a quality experience.

“We’re very excited about Crackdown 3, and so are many fans, and so it’s a difficult call to move the release date,” Loftis said in an email interview with Polygon. “However, we want to make sure to deliver the right game, with the right quality, and at the right time. Crackdown 3 is a hugely ambitious game and we want to ensure we deliver the right experiences all the way through every part of the game, whether that’s campaign, co-op multiplayer or our competitive multiplayer mode, Wrecking Zone. Getting the balance right between the three modes is important, and we are going to take the extra development time to ensure that. Gamers can expect Crackdown 3 in Spring of 2018.”

Crackdown 3 was originally announced at E3 2014 and was, at one point, targeting a release in the second half of 2016. It’s clearly a complex project, one that has evolved since its unveiling, and Crackdown fans have learned to be patient waiting for it to come out.

“Crackdown 3 is an incredibly ambitious project that pushes the technological envelope with immersive true 4K gameplay, cloud-computing competitive multiplayer and a sprawling and futuristic open world,” Loftis said when asked about the challenges the development teams have faced over the years. “The team has been working extremely hard to deliver a great experience for fans and this extra time will help us do just that.”
http://m.neogaf.com/showthread.php?t=1420272
    posted the 08/16/2017 at 09:38 PM by beppop
    comments (18)
    kurosu posted the 08/16/2017 at 09:39 PM
    gat posted the 08/16/2017 at 09:39 PM
    diablo Courage copain.
    birmou posted the 08/16/2017 at 09:40 PM
    variahunter posted the 08/16/2017 at 09:40 PM
    monz666 posted the 08/16/2017 at 09:42 PM
    Au moins la X n'aura pas ce jeu qui lui servira de "porte étendard"
    cajp45 posted the 08/16/2017 at 09:45 PM
    Là, ils sont en train de merder grave. A moins d'une annonce de derniere minute tirée de leur manche comme par magie, le lancement de la one x sent mauvais.

    En tous cas 2017 aura été l'année noir de la xbox, entre annulations et reports et sans annonces fortes.
    skuldleif posted the 08/16/2017 at 09:46 PM
    bah putin allez bien vous faire **** MS mon dieu cette annee desertique sur xbox .... et allez pas me faire croire que MS va sortir sot sod 2 et crack 3 le tout debut 2018 yaura au moins 1 des jeux reporté
    kaiden posted the 08/16/2017 at 09:46 PM
    bon bah puisque tout le monde le fait....
    skuldleif posted the 08/16/2017 at 09:50 PM
    et voila yaura pas de halo 6 en 2018 MS va pas nous faire une annee 2018 avec sot sod 2 crack 3 halo 6 et fh4
    birmou posted the 08/16/2017 at 09:50 PM
    Perso je crois en une surprise de dernière minute
    ldogamer76 posted the 08/16/2017 at 09:55 PM
    Je précise bien que ce n'est que mon avis , mais acheter une console entre 2 générations si l'ont possèdent déjà une Xbox one ou une ps4 n'apportera pas grand chose .
    Pour moi le seul intérêt est de ne pas avoir encore de ps4 ou Xbox one .
    Je vois les éditeurs tiers faire très peu d'effort pour améliorer les versions premium
    skuldleif posted the 08/16/2017 at 09:55 PM
    cest sur que depuis le reveal ya pas eu le temps de faire le multi..... mdr ils se sont touché les co*** ou quoi,avec lannulation de scalb cest juste waouw cette annee sur xbox, on comprend mieux la reedition de recore
    spawnini posted the 08/16/2017 at 09:57 PM
    Houlà, un article sur Crackdown 3 et en plus, ça concerne un report. Ce n'est pas bon de traîner ici giusnake milo42
    arquion posted the 08/16/2017 at 10:05 PM
    il y avait pas eu un article lors de l'annulation de Scalebound, ou un insider (Shinobi) disait que Crackdown 3 avait un développement difficile ??
    cajp45 posted the 08/16/2017 at 10:10 PM
    arquion si, je m'en souviens. En tous cas leur gestion du planing est catastrophique.
    sakonoko posted the 08/16/2017 at 10:11 PM
    Cette daube
    oenomaus posted the 08/16/2017 at 10:15 PM
    ldogamer76 les consoles de mi génération sont intéressantes pour les joueurs exigeants. Pour ceux souhaitant être dans la technologie du moment. Un peu ccomme les joueurs pc mettant souvent leur carte graphique à jour.
    À la différence que sur pc nous ne sommes pas bridés par des configurations inférieurs comme c est le cas pour la pro et peu être ou non la one x

    On verra bien ce que donnera la gamescon même si perso je me cale de ce jeu
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 08/16/2017 at 10:22 PM
    Je joue aussi sur one et je l'attend pas du tout.
