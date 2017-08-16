fan de vr
profile
Jeux Vidéo
228
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
realitevirtuelle
3
Likes
Likers
realitevirtuelle
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 64
visites since opening : 30200
realitevirtuelle > blog
Killing Floor VR Incursion est disponible en réalité virtuelle
Un nouveau gros jeu vient de sortir en réalité virtuelle et il s'agit de killing floor incursion ! Qui a testé ?
etr - http://www.etr.fr/actualite/5343-killing-floor-incursion-est-disponible.html
    tags : oculus rift réalité virtuelle vr psvr htc vive
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/16/2017 at 05:37 PM by realitevirtuelle
    comments (3)
    infel2no posted the 08/16/2017 at 05:40 PM
    je pense que le dieu du vomi devra etre invoqué pour celui la aussi.... moi jy arrive plus avec la VR perso
    realitevirtuelle posted the 08/16/2017 at 05:50 PM
    Les déplacements sont en teleportation, donc il ne provoque aucune nausée
    fuji posted the 08/16/2017 at 06:03 PM
    il y a paranormal activity the last soul qui est sorti sur ps4 aussi , apparemment il est pas mal, je me tate de le prendre.
    Quelqu'un a test ?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre