Earthworm Jim Anthology aura droit à son vinyle le 20 Octobre.
Les vinyles seront Rose et Vert et sa pochettes style calçon. Perso, j'adore
L'intérieur est tout aussi sympa
TRACKLISTING:
A1. Invertebrate Retreat (Subterranean Remix)
A2. Tangerine
A3. Subterranean
A4. Falling
A5. Banjo Race
A6. Tropical Paradise
A7. Junkit
B1. Wormaphobic Disorder (Tangerine Remix)
B2. Submerged
B3. Snot A Problem
B4. Moonlight Sonata (3rd Movement)
B5. Glow Worm Jim (Subterranean Radio Edit Remix)
B6. Italian Medley
C1. What the Heck (The Oneups Remix)
C2. The Moo Tango
C3. Buttville
C4. Early Bird (Junkit Remix)
C5. Doobeedowapbop
C6. Psycrow
C7. Darkworm Rag
C8. 80's Annelid
C9. Lorenzen's Dirt (Subterranean Remix)
D1. Dixieland Finale
D2. Continue to Rock
D3. Dad's Tune
D4. The Big Top Polka
D5. Keyz To New Junk City (Junkit Remix)
D6. Party Time
D7. Intestinal Distress (Previously Unreleased)
D8. Earthworm Jim (Video Game Live Montage)
Les précos sont déjà ouvertes et le tout au prix de 45€ FDI
tags :
posted the 08/16/2017 at 12:20 AM by leblogdeshacka