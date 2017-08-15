profile
Sonic Mania
4
name : Sonic Mania
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Sega
developer : N.C
genre : plates-formes
other versions : PC - Xbox One PlayStation 4 -
mrk
mrk
mrk > blog
Live découverte Sonic Mania
Bonsoir à tous !

je fais un live découverte sur Sonic Mania !

ça se passe ici : https://www.twitch.tv/mehdirk
    posted the 08/15/2017 at 07:10 PM by mrk
    comments (1)
    genraltow posted the 08/15/2017 at 07:15 PM
    Ce jeu putain, je suis refait qu'il soit sorti !

    Les niveaux qui te renvoient à la grande époque de la MegaDrive, les musiques... Une tuerie.
