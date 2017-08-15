home page
profile
4
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
eldren
,
torotoro59
,
killia
,
raph64
name :
Sonic Mania
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Sega
developer :
N.C
genre :
plates-formes
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
-
mrk
articles :
4
4
visites since opening :
921
921
mrk
> blog
Live découverte Sonic Mania
Bonsoir à tous !
je fais un live découverte sur Sonic Mania !
ça se passe ici : https://www.twitch.tv/mehdirk
posted the 08/15/2017 at 07:10 PM by
mrk
comments (
1
)
genraltow
posted
the 08/15/2017 at 07:15 PM
Ce jeu putain, je suis refait qu'il soit sorti !
Les niveaux qui te renvoient à la grande époque de la MegaDrive, les musiques... Une tuerie.
