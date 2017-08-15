Mike760
name : Death Stranding
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Kojima Productions
genre : action
Death Stranding : Robert De Niro dans le jeu ? une photo sème le doute
http://www.neogaf.com/forum/showthread.php?t=1419828
    posted the 08/15/2017 at 06:48 PM by chester
    comments (11)
    sebastian posted the 08/15/2017 at 06:50 PM
    Tous les mauvais ingrédients d'un fake sont présents, circulez, il n'y a rien à voir.
    docteurdeggman posted the 08/15/2017 at 06:51 PM
    Fake... c'est Joe Pesci!!
    raph64 posted the 08/15/2017 at 06:51 PM
    Fake !!!
    bonanzaa posted the 08/15/2017 at 07:00 PM
    Moi je vois Bourvil
    idd posted the 08/15/2017 at 07:02 PM
    il bosse à mon bureau de poste !!!
    kalas28 posted the 08/15/2017 at 07:10 PM
    zabuza posted the 08/15/2017 at 07:22 PM
    Je vois spiderman en guest
    astralbouille posted the 08/15/2017 at 07:22 PM
    "sème le doute" ?
    foxstep posted the 08/15/2017 at 07:36 PM
    Ça serait trop gros si c'est le cas.
    ni2bo2 posted the 08/15/2017 at 07:41 PM
    Ce serait possible. Je le vois bien en conseiller de Norman
    ichigoo posted the 08/15/2017 at 07:52 PM
    Chester c'est une blague? En quoi ça sème le doute? C'est évidemment à 100% du fake et y'a pas besoin de chercher loin... C'est un montage toshop bien amateur et super mal fait en plus de ça... Et le pire c'est que le mec s'est pas fait chier et a pris une photo de De Niro que tu trouve en première page de Google...
