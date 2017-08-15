home page
name :
Death Stranding
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Kojima Productions
genre :
action
Death Stranding : Robert De Niro dans le jeu ? une photo sème le doute
http://www.neogaf.com/forum/showthread.php?t=1419828
posted the 08/15/2017 at 06:48 PM by
chester
comments (
11
)
sebastian
posted
the 08/15/2017 at 06:50 PM
Tous les mauvais ingrédients d'un fake sont présents, circulez, il n'y a rien à voir.
docteurdeggman
posted
the 08/15/2017 at 06:51 PM
Fake... c'est Joe Pesci!!
raph64
posted
the 08/15/2017 at 06:51 PM
Fake !!!
bonanzaa
posted
the 08/15/2017 at 07:00 PM
Moi je vois Bourvil
idd
posted
the 08/15/2017 at 07:02 PM
il bosse à mon bureau de poste !!!
kalas28
posted
the 08/15/2017 at 07:10 PM
zabuza
posted
the 08/15/2017 at 07:22 PM
Je vois spiderman en guest
astralbouille
posted
the 08/15/2017 at 07:22 PM
"sème le doute" ?
foxstep
posted
the 08/15/2017 at 07:36 PM
Ça serait trop gros si c'est le cas.
ni2bo2
posted
the 08/15/2017 at 07:41 PM
Ce serait possible. Je le vois bien en conseiller de Norman
ichigoo
posted
the 08/15/2017 at 07:52 PM
Chester
c'est une blague? En quoi ça sème le doute? C'est évidemment à 100% du fake et y'a pas besoin de chercher loin... C'est un montage toshop bien amateur et super mal fait en plus de ça... Et le pire c'est que le mec s'est pas fait chier et a pris une photo de De Niro que tu trouve en première page de Google...
