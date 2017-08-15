Since the release of Xbox One Backward Compatibility with the New Xbox One Experience it has been one of the most popular features included in the update. Xbox fans have been enjoying the opportunity to play some of their favorite Xbox 360 titles on their Xbox One, with more titles being added regularly to the list of available games.



For a better understanding of how the Xbox One Backward Compatibility program works and how titles are released, listen to this podcast for additional details. https://majornelson.com/blog/xbox-one-backward-compatibility/