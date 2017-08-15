Mike760
profile
Metal Gear Rising : Revengeance
16
Likes
Likers
name : Metal Gear Rising : Revengeance
platform : Xbox 360
editor : Konami
developer : Platinum Games
genre : action
other versions : PC - PlayStation 3
official website : http://www.konami.jp/kojima_pro/next/index.html
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
chester
61
Likes
Likers
chester
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 923
visites since opening : 1021028
chester > blog
all
Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance jouable sur Xbox One
Since the release of Xbox One Backward Compatibility with the New Xbox One Experience it has been one of the most popular features included in the update. Xbox fans have been enjoying the opportunity to play some of their favorite Xbox 360 titles on their Xbox One, with more titles being added regularly to the list of available games.

For a better understanding of how the Xbox One Backward Compatibility program works and how titles are released, listen to this podcast for additional details. https://majornelson.com/blog/xbox-one-backward-compatibility/
https://twitter.com/majornelson/status/897488273655857152
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/15/2017 at 05:05 PM by chester
    comments (5)
    saram posted the 08/15/2017 at 05:07 PM
    Décidément, cette Xbox One ne finira pas de nous étonner.
    raph64 posted the 08/15/2017 at 05:09 PM
    En français s'il vous plait ? On a Google Translate pour ça
    trungz posted the 08/15/2017 at 05:24 PM
    saram, ironique j'espère!
    saram posted the 08/15/2017 at 05:27 PM
    trungz Oui
    cajp45 posted the 08/15/2017 at 05:34 PM
    je trouve que sur cette gen, les beat them all se font plutôt rare, du coup la rétrocompatibilité comble bien cette faiblesse.
    j'espère que celui ci sera bientôt offert en game with gold.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre