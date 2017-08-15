home page
Projecteur pour Nintendo Switch arrive en 2018!!
http://www.yesojo.com/
-
http://www.criticalhit.net/gaming/the-ojo-is-a-portable-battery-powered-switch-dock-thats-also-a-projector/
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/15/2017 at 03:27 PM by
goldmen33
goldmen33
comments (
8
)
8
)
min4mi
posted
the 08/15/2017 at 03:28 PM
Xpldrrr le respect est mort!
kali
posted
the 08/15/2017 at 03:30 PM
min4mi
pourquoi le respect est mort? lol
l'idée en soit n'est pas mauvaise
hulahup
posted
the 08/15/2017 at 03:38 PM
200 lumens ca ne fait quand même pas beaucoup.
kenpokan
posted
the 08/15/2017 at 03:40 PM
200 lumens c'est même pas la peine.
setzergabbiani
posted
the 08/15/2017 at 03:43 PM
C'est une bonne idée ça, après je n'y connais rien en projecteur.
Sinon, vous savez si des joycons plus gros sont prévus ? Qu'on ait l'impression d'avoir une bonne manette en main en mode nomade et avec un d-pad.
sauronsg
posted
the 08/15/2017 at 04:02 PM
sympa . J'ai déjà un picoprojecteur que j'utilise avec mon fils dans sa chambre sur un mur . On a fait avec 4 joueurs un mario Kart dessus . excellent Bon c'est pas super net comme sur la télé mais en split screen c'est excellent et ça force pas les yeux.
egguibs
posted
the 08/15/2017 at 04:13 PM
bah c'est du pico projecteur d'ou les 200 lumens et a un prix correct c'est une bonne idée maintenant oui c'est sur qu'on est pas au niveau d'un vrai prolo !!
shpouk
posted
the 08/15/2017 at 05:01 PM
Bah l'avantage c'est surtout qu'il est sur batterie et transportable
