La liste des Bonus du film Wonder Woman sont enfin dévoilés. Avec presque 800 millions de Dollars de recettes monde, le film est un méga carton.
Il y aura 1h50 de Bonus et pas de Director's Cut pour une fois.
Featurettes
– Crafting the Wonder
– A Director’s Vision: Themyscira: The Hidden Island
– A Director’s Vision: Beach Battle
– A Director’s Vision: A Photograph Through Time
– A Director’s Vision: Diana in the Modern World
– A Director’s Vision: Wonder Woman at War
– Warriors of Wonder Woman
– The Trinity
– The Wonder Behind the Camera
– Finding the Wonder Woman Within
Deleted Scenes
– Boat Conversation
– Selfridge Shopping
– Parliament Steps
– Morning at the Train Station
– Charlie Never Sleeps
– Walk to No Man’s Land
