Bonus Blu-ray Wonder Woman
La liste des Bonus du film Wonder Woman sont enfin dévoilés. Avec presque 800 millions de Dollars de recettes monde, le film est un méga carton.





Il y aura 1h50 de Bonus et pas de Director's Cut pour une fois.

Featurettes
– Crafting the Wonder
– A Director’s Vision: Themyscira: The Hidden Island
– A Director’s Vision: Beach Battle
– A Director’s Vision: A Photograph Through Time
– A Director’s Vision: Diana in the Modern World
– A Director’s Vision: Wonder Woman at War
– Warriors of Wonder Woman
– The Trinity
– The Wonder Behind the Camera
– Finding the Wonder Woman Within

Deleted Scenes
– Boat Conversation
– Selfridge Shopping
– Parliament Steps
– Morning at the Train Station
– Charlie Never Sleeps
– Walk to No Man’s Land

J'espère vous faire un concours bientôt, donc n'hésitez pas à passer par les liens

Wonder Woman Ultime Edition Bluray 4K + Bluray 3D + Bluray [Blu-ray] 29.99€

Wonder Woman [blu-ray] 24.99€
Wonder Woman DVD 19.99€
https://www.amazon.fr/gp/product/B07215KFZT?ie=UTF8&tag=p0b4c-21&camp=1642&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B07215KFZT
    posted the 08/15/2017 at 01:10 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (3)
    uchii posted the 08/15/2017 at 01:31 PM
    J’espère vous faire un concours bientôt
    karbon posted the 08/15/2017 at 01:37 PM
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 08/15/2017 at 02:13 PM
    uchii bientôt promis une fois j'ai gagné a un de ses concours au cas où.
