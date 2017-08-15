home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
3
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
diablass59
,
nekonoctis
,
uta
name :
Agents of Mayhem
platform :
PC
editor :
Deep Silver
developer :
Volition
genre :
action
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
1
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
raph64
chaudaboy
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
10
visites since opening :
10488
chaudaboy
> blog
Gameplay Agents of mayhem , les vidéos débarquent :)
Et ça a l'air complètement fou !!!
Le jeu me tente vraiment , vous en pensez quoi ?
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/15/2017 at 08:26 AM by
chaudaboy
comments (
1
)
cajp45
posted
the 08/15/2017 at 09:03 AM
ça a l'air fun, ça va se jouer entre lui et crackdown 3 pour moi.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo