profile
Agents of Mayhem
3
Likes
Likers
name : Agents of Mayhem
platform : PC
editor : Deep Silver
developer : Volition
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
chaudaboy
1
Like
Likers
chaudaboy
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 10
visites since opening : 10488
chaudaboy > blog
Gameplay Agents of mayhem , les vidéos débarquent :)
Et ça a l'air complètement fou !!!

Le jeu me tente vraiment , vous en pensez quoi ?



    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/15/2017 at 08:26 AM by chaudaboy
    comments (1)
    cajp45 posted the 08/15/2017 at 09:03 AM
    ça a l'air fun, ça va se jouer entre lui et crackdown 3 pour moi.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre