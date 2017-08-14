Fan du Japon
Vends Lot Jeux PS4 à bas prix (ou échange)
Samurai Warriors Sanada Maru Jap Version +
Playstation VR Worlds Jap Version +
1 steelbook offert Tekken 7 : https://postimg.org/image/bgh5yure7/
Colissimo, paypal
Prix : 32€ frais de port inclus

ou échanger ce lot contre 1 jeu de cette liste :
http://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2017/33/1/1502735009-uncharted-lost-micromnia.jpg

paiement paypal entre proches, pas de frais paypal pour ma part. (ou paiement paypal en bien & service mais frais paypal à votre charge).

Possibilité également de vendre Samurai Warriors Sanada Maru Jap Version seul à 23€ frais de port inclus (en lettre suivie).

PRIX FERME
    posted the 08/14/2017 at 07:02 PM by ioop
