Mod Switch :o :o
J'aimerai vraiment faire la même sur ma console car en noir de base, elle n'a aucun charme et surtout je déteste la peinture utilisé pour la console qui est ultra marquante :

    posted the 08/14/2017 at 12:55 PM by shincloud
    comments (9)
    mercure7 posted the 08/14/2017 at 12:57 PM
    Sympa
    rbz posted the 08/14/2017 at 01:03 PM
    joli travail, après je trouve ça bien dégueulasse XD
    chronokami posted the 08/14/2017 at 01:04 PM
    Joli mais je suis pas fan des mod en général. Sinon comparé à la wii et wii u, je préfère de loin ce que Nintendo fait maintenant pour son matos, ça laisse quand même moins de traces de doigts
    raeglin posted the 08/14/2017 at 01:05 PM
    Le travail est bon mais le résultat final me laisse dubitatif perso. Si un jour des trucs comme ça viennent à être commercialisés, je pencherais plutôt pour une version Metroïd
    shincloud posted the 08/14/2017 at 01:07 PM
    chronokami ah en fait la peinture de la switch est marquante à force surtout au niveau du bas quand tu la met dans le dock
    chronokami posted the 08/14/2017 at 01:22 PM
    Shincloud j'espère ne pas avoir de mauvaise surprise avec les frottements ^^'
    shincloud posted the 08/14/2017 at 01:23 PM
    chronokami J'ai mis de l'adhésif noir sur les côtés pour éviter ça justement
    ootaniisensei posted the 08/14/2017 at 01:50 PM
    Vasi on custom ta Switch j'suis chaud, par contre hein tu te débrouille si elle fini comme la DS4 Kappa
    shincloud posted the 08/14/2017 at 01:54 PM
    ootaniisensei Mdr enfoiré XD, oaui mais pour la custo, je sais même pas, par ou commencer :/
