Un premier test de la console effectué par techradar,et visiblement ils ont aimé.Le test complet dans le lien.



OUR EARLY VERDICT

With six teraflops of graphical horsepower contained within a smartly designed package, the Xbox One X is about as premium as consoles have ever felt. Games look absolutely stunning, with a fantastic level of detail accentuated by the console's HDR support. Yes, it's expensive, but the One X justifies this with a big step up from what's come before.



FOR:

Native 4K gaming

Impressive HDR performance

Dolby Atmos support



AGAINST:

Expensive

Not all games support extra features

Reduced benefit to Full HD TV owners