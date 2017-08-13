Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
profile
Jeux Vidéo
228
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
koopaskill
9
Likes
Likers
koopaskill
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 264
visites since opening : 104606
koopaskill > blog
DBZ Dokkan Battle (JAP) - Invocations Oméga Shenron
Salut tout le monde,

Aujourd'hui je vous propose après le portail de Gogéta SSj4 de faire 4 nouvelles multi invocations mais cette fois sur le portail de Oméga Shenron, en espérant avoir autant de chance que pour le premier

Partagez les potos

https://youtu.be/zf4tqDHfC14
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/13/2017 at 02:27 PM by koopaskill
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre