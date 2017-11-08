ajouter un titre
name : Uncharted : The Lost Legacy
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Naughty Dog
genre : action-aventure
Nouveau trailer Uncharted : The Lost Legacy
    posted the 08/11/2017 at 08:57 PM by jenicris
    guiguif posted the 08/11/2017 at 09:00 PM
    choppé a 24 boules, ça va etre bon
    lightning posted the 08/11/2017 at 09:00 PM
    Je ne veux même plus rien regarder.

    Le vais le savourer, c'est le dernier avant un long moment.
    kayama posted the 08/11/2017 at 09:05 PM
    Hellblade, Yakuza Kiwami et Uncharted TLL le même mois c'est la fête
    beppop posted the 08/11/2017 at 09:06 PM
    Ça fait beaucoup penser à UC2 par moment !
    bladagun posted the 08/11/2017 at 09:10 PM
    Arfff je sais pas pourquoi mais meme en gros fab d'uncharted ça me hype pas des masses
    lightning posted the 08/11/2017 at 09:11 PM
    kayama on est clairement gâté pour un mois d'Août
    kayama posted the 08/11/2017 at 09:15 PM
    lightning trop de sorties pour moi. Même pas encore eu le temps de me mettre à Persona 5 et Nier Automata
    escobar posted the 08/11/2017 at 09:17 PM
    guiguif je veux aussi ce bon plan a 24€
    aiolia081 posted the 08/11/2017 at 09:20 PM
    guiguif Ouais je valide ce que dit escobar Je veux aussi ce deal
    lightning posted the 08/11/2017 at 09:21 PM
    kayama pareil j'attends un bon moment pour bien m'y mettre à Persona 5. Je viens je viens juste de me remettre des gros jeux qui m'on consumé

    En tout cas une très bonne année et 2018 va encore être meilleur
    minbox posted the 08/11/2017 at 09:23 PM
