home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
ajouter un titre
profile
23
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
eldren
,
escobar
,
linuxclan
,
racsnk
,
anakaris
,
mickurt
,
jwolf
,
sora78
,
natedrake
,
spilner
,
diablass59
,
torotoro59
,
obi2kanobi
,
e3payne
,
minbox
,
link49
,
binou87
,
kisukesan
,
mrpixel
,
tolgafury
,
rayzorx09
,
chester
,
leonr4
name :
Uncharted : The Lost Legacy
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Naughty Dog
genre :
action-aventure
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
34
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hyoga57
,
testament
,
link49
,
binou87
,
sora78
,
julisa
,
minx
,
sakonoko
,
eldren
,
tvirus
,
gat
,
milo42
,
ravyxxs
,
terminator
,
strifedcloud
,
shiranui
,
neckbreaker71
,
hashtag
,
minbox
,
kurosama
,
shiroyashagin
,
terranova
,
lordguyver
,
excervecyanide
,
gamekyo
,
shambala93
,
gamergunz
,
roy001
,
icebergbrulant
,
captaintoad974
,
sonilka
,
shindo
,
shiningstar
,
raph64
jenicris
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
334
visites since opening :
411176
jenicris
> blog
Nouveau trailer Uncharted : The Lost Legacy
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/11/2017 at 08:57 PM by
jenicris
comments (
11
)
guiguif
posted
the 08/11/2017 at 09:00 PM
choppé a 24 boules, ça va etre bon
lightning
posted
the 08/11/2017 at 09:00 PM
Je ne veux même plus rien regarder.
Le vais le savourer, c'est le dernier avant un long moment.
kayama
posted
the 08/11/2017 at 09:05 PM
Hellblade, Yakuza Kiwami et Uncharted TLL le même mois c'est la fête
beppop
posted
the 08/11/2017 at 09:06 PM
Ça fait beaucoup penser à UC2 par moment !
bladagun
posted
the 08/11/2017 at 09:10 PM
Arfff je sais pas pourquoi mais meme en gros fab d'uncharted ça me hype pas des masses
lightning
posted
the 08/11/2017 at 09:11 PM
kayama
on est clairement gâté pour un mois d'Août
kayama
posted
the 08/11/2017 at 09:15 PM
lightning
trop de sorties pour moi. Même pas encore eu le temps de me mettre à Persona 5 et Nier Automata
escobar
posted
the 08/11/2017 at 09:17 PM
guiguif
je veux aussi ce bon plan a 24€
aiolia081
posted
the 08/11/2017 at 09:20 PM
guiguif
Ouais je valide ce que dit
escobar
Je veux aussi ce deal
lightning
posted
the 08/11/2017 at 09:21 PM
kayama
pareil j'attends un bon moment pour bien m'y mettre à Persona 5. Je viens je viens juste de me remettre des gros jeux qui m'on consumé
En tout cas une très bonne année et 2018 va encore être meilleur
minbox
posted
the 08/11/2017 at 09:23 PM
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
Le vais le savourer, c'est le dernier avant un long moment.
En tout cas une très bonne année et 2018 va encore être meilleur