Red Dead Redemption 2
15
Likes
Likers
name : Red Dead Redemption 2
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Take Two Interactive
developer : Rockstar Games
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox One
midomashakil
8
Likes
Likers
midomashakil
midomashakil > blog
Red Dead Redemption 2
Rockstar nous a promis de devoilé des information de red dead 2 durant cette été
^^ il reste seulement 1 mois et 10 jour
espérons
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/11/2017 at 07:10 PM by midomashakil
    comments (1)
    goldmen33 posted the 08/11/2017 at 07:19 PM
    Un new trailer bordel!! à la gamescon!!
