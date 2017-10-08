home page
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Who likes this ?
link49
Yakuza Kiwami : La version Ps4 Pro à l'honneur
Ps4
Voici une Information autour du jeu Yakuza Kiwami :
Une vidéo de la version Ps4 Pro peut être visionnée ici :
Pour rappel, il s'agit d'un Remake HD de la version Ps2 sorti en 2005. Le jeu Yakuza Kiwami sortira le 29 août prochain…
Source :
http://cramgaming.com/yakuza-kiwami-gameplay-ps4-pro-opening-42977/
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/10/2017 at 08:01 PM by
link49
comments (
2
)
renton
posted
the 08/10/2017 at 08:13 PM
Faut que je commence Yakuza 0, faut que je commence Yakuza 0! ...
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 08/10/2017 at 08:17 PM
Pro ou pas Yakuza et magnifique et ça date pas de hier
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo