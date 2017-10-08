Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Yakuza Kiwami
16
Likes
Likers
name : Yakuza Kiwami
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sega
developer : Sega
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PlayStation 3
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
320
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 14932
visites since opening : 15373014
link49 > blog
all
Yakuza Kiwami : La version Ps4 Pro à l’honneur
Ps4


Voici une Information autour du jeu Yakuza Kiwami :



Une vidéo de la version Ps4 Pro peut être visionnée ici :



Pour rappel, il s’agit d’un Remake HD de la version Ps2 sorti en 2005. Le jeu Yakuza Kiwami sortira le 29 août prochain…

Source : http://cramgaming.com/yakuza-kiwami-gameplay-ps4-pro-opening-42977/
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/10/2017 at 08:01 PM by link49
    comments (2)
    renton posted the 08/10/2017 at 08:13 PM
    Faut que je commence Yakuza 0, faut que je commence Yakuza 0! ...
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 08/10/2017 at 08:17 PM
    Pro ou pas Yakuza et magnifique et ça date pas de hier
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre