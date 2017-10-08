profile
KOF destiny (série CG): les 2 1ers épisodes dispo (ici et en vosta)




les animations des combats semblent bonnes plus qu'à attendre les versus majeurs
    posted the 08/10/2017 at 01:32 PM by kalas28
    kurosu posted the 08/10/2017 at 01:44 PM
    Cgi de l époque psx
    kalas28 posted the 08/10/2017 at 01:51 PM
    kurosu c'est une série petit budget sur youtube faut pas s'attendre à du pixar
    odv78 posted the 08/10/2017 at 02:31 PM
    Sympa mais j'aurais préféré qu'ils commencent par un anime sur fatal fury plutôt que de tout mélanger comme ça
