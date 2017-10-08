profile
Jeux Vidéo
228
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
156
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3951
visites since opening : 4496596
guiguif > blog
all
Furyu (The Legend of Legacy) ne veulent pas lacher la 3DS
Aprés The Legend of Legacy et The Alliance Alive (qui tarde a etre annoncé en occident), Furyu ne semble pas encore pret a lacher la 3DS puisqu'ils viennent de lancer un etrange site teaser pour un nouveau jeu sur la portable de Nintendo.

Pour rappelle The Alliance Alive c'etait ça:

http://www.siliconera.com/2017/08/10/furyu-teases-new-game-3ds-japanese-one-pot-dish-revealed-august-25/
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/10/2017 at 12:02 PM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    kali posted the 08/10/2017 at 12:30 PM
    Vivement que la Switch prenne la relève!
    J'ai plus de 3DS
    lastboss posted the 08/10/2017 at 01:04 PM
    Ils sont cons
    Nintendo aurait dû faire des portages directs sur switch des gros titres 3ds en cours et surtout des deux Pokémon
    yais9999 posted the 08/10/2017 at 01:26 PM
    Super nouvelles pour eux qui ne veulent pas acheter la switch. Le problème de cette console c'est qu'il est pas possible d'y mettre des jeux Import US, et si i l arrive pas sur notre sol on l'a dans le Q...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre