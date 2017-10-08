Blog Japan News
L'anime King's Game se dévoile dans une 1er vidéo !
Le site officiel a dévoilé les premières images en vidéo de l'anime, King's Game The Animation !



La série animée est prévue pour Octobre 2017, au Japon.

Annonce Vidéo :



Plus d'infos sur le lien en source !
Adala News - http://adala-news.fr/2017/08/lanime-kings-game-the-animation-en-annonce-video/
    posted the 08/10/2017 at 11:23 AM by reith
    comments (2)
    min4mi posted the 08/10/2017 at 02:23 PM
    Punaise on dirais pas king's game
    mizuki posted the 08/10/2017 at 02:30 PM
    Je le regarderai avec curiosité, mais la fin du second arc m'a fait abandonné la série tellement l'explication est nulle >
