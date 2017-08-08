profile
lion93
9
articles : 54
visites since opening : 45171
lion93 > blog
Senran kagura Peach en retard?
Le jeu prévu en été aurait pris du retard. Le jeu n'a toujours pas de date officiel et Marvilling Game ne veut toujours pas donner la date. Le jeu pourrait sortir en septembre.
    posted the 08/08/2017 at 09:36 PM by lion93
    comments (0)
