profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles :
30
visites since opening :
31207
sweetchukk
> blog
Mais comment ça défonce !
Je viens de me rameter le trailer de "The last night". Je ne m'en lasse pas.
On a une date pour ce jeu ?
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/08/2017 at 08:04 PM by
sweetchukk
comments (
17
)
nyseko
posted
the 08/08/2017 at 08:07 PM
"2018"
La sensation de l'E3 avec certitude, au côté de BGE2.
sweetchukk
posted
the 08/08/2017 at 08:08 PM
J'en profite pour vous poser une question. Comment fait-on pour insérer un lien youtube proprement (sur lequel on peut cliquer) ?
ni2bo2
posted
the 08/08/2017 at 08:10 PM
sweetchukk
ho my god j'emploierai les meme mots que toi! Comment ca déboite un max! Je kiffe la musique! Ca sort sur PC seulement?
Pour ta vidéo [video]ton lien en enlevant le s de https[/video]
nyseko
posted
the 08/08/2017 at 08:10 PM
[video] [/video] et il faut enlever le s de https
ni2bo2
posted
the 08/08/2017 at 08:11 PM
sweetchukk
tiens on en voit un peu plus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vNOBInsW0cw
sweetchukk
posted
the 08/08/2017 at 08:14 PM
ni2bo2
nyseko
Merci, voilà un lien propre.
ni2bo2
Apparemment c'est prévu pour XBox One, PC et Mac.
Voici un autre lien vers la musique :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nxg4C365LbQ&index=14&list=PLNpYyGKO0XIigL8IFKAAPw5KJaTiJQkFr
/>
Pour ceux qui aime la musique en voici d'autres qui m'y font un peu penser. Je suis loin d'être un mélomane donc ce n'est ptet pas le même genre ^^:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GW7iHpkUGLU&index=10&list=PLNpYyGKO0XIigL8IFKAAPw5KJaTiJQkFr
/>
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kfoJUeyMsOE&index=8&list=PLNpYyGKO0XIigL8IFKAAPw5KJaTiJQkFr
sweetchukk
posted
the 08/08/2017 at 08:16 PM
ni2bo2
merci
octobar
posted
the 08/08/2017 at 08:19 PM
Envoûtant, tant par l'univers que par la richesse de la mise en scène. Day One.
edarn
posted
the 08/08/2017 at 08:20 PM
J'espère qu'il y aura une version physique sur One.
C'est vraiment le jeu qui m'a le plus impressionné de l'E3.
killia
posted
the 08/08/2017 at 08:20 PM
Franchement époustouflant ce mélange. Je ne m'en lasse pas non plus d'autant que Acid Rain est une musique qui s'incorpore bien avec l'ambiance sombre "polar x pixel".
Ce serait vraiment excellent qu'il atterrisse sur d'autres plateformes (PC merdique et pas de X Box One malheureusement).
ni2bo2
posted
the 08/08/2017 at 08:21 PM
octobar
mais grave!
edarn
je ne l'avais meme pas vu mais du coup je ne pourrai le faire sur PS4... :-/ n'étant pas un joueur PC...
sweetchukk
n tous les cas merci tu m'as fait decouvrir un nouveau groupe Lorn
grundbeld
posted
the 08/08/2017 at 08:22 PM
ni2bo2
Il sortira un jour sur PS4, ma main à couper.
ni2bo2
posted
the 08/08/2017 at 08:24 PM
grundbeld
day one si c'est ca! A part les production Kojima, les triple A ne m'interesse plus du tout!
grundbeld
posted
the 08/08/2017 at 08:32 PM
ni2bo2
a mon avis c'est une "exclu" temporaire de Microsoft. Et donc il arrivera sur PS4 au bout d'un moment. Genre 6 mois ou quoi.
Donc ne perds pas espoir !
ni2bo2
posted
the 08/08/2017 at 08:38 PM
grundbeld
kabuki
posted
the 08/08/2017 at 08:53 PM
Il me hante ce jeu achat day one
seganintendo
posted
the 08/08/2017 at 09:15 PM
Incroyable ce que dégage ce jeu. Ca me rappelle les nuits de HK que j ai passé la bas
