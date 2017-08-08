profile
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Mais comment ça défonce !
Je viens de me rameter le trailer de "The last night". Je ne m'en lasse pas.



On a une date pour ce jeu ?
    posted the 08/08/2017 at 08:04 PM by sweetchukk
    comments (17)
    nyseko posted the 08/08/2017 at 08:07 PM
    "2018"

    La sensation de l'E3 avec certitude, au côté de BGE2.
    sweetchukk posted the 08/08/2017 at 08:08 PM
    J'en profite pour vous poser une question. Comment fait-on pour insérer un lien youtube proprement (sur lequel on peut cliquer) ?
    ni2bo2 posted the 08/08/2017 at 08:10 PM
    sweetchukk ho my god j'emploierai les meme mots que toi! Comment ca déboite un max! Je kiffe la musique! Ca sort sur PC seulement?

    Pour ta vidéo [video]ton lien en enlevant le s de https[/video]
    nyseko posted the 08/08/2017 at 08:10 PM
    [video] [/video] et il faut enlever le s de https
    ni2bo2 posted the 08/08/2017 at 08:11 PM
    sweetchukk tiens on en voit un peu plus https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vNOBInsW0cw
    sweetchukk posted the 08/08/2017 at 08:14 PM
    ni2bo2 nyseko Merci, voilà un lien propre.
    ni2bo2 Apparemment c'est prévu pour XBox One, PC et Mac.

    Voici un autre lien vers la musique : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nxg4C365LbQ&index=14&list=PLNpYyGKO0XIigL8IFKAAPw5KJaTiJQkFr />
    Pour ceux qui aime la musique en voici d'autres qui m'y font un peu penser. Je suis loin d'être un mélomane donc ce n'est ptet pas le même genre ^^:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GW7iHpkUGLU&index=10&list=PLNpYyGKO0XIigL8IFKAAPw5KJaTiJQkFr />
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kfoJUeyMsOE&index=8&list=PLNpYyGKO0XIigL8IFKAAPw5KJaTiJQkFr
    sweetchukk posted the 08/08/2017 at 08:16 PM
    ni2bo2 merci
    octobar posted the 08/08/2017 at 08:19 PM
    Envoûtant, tant par l'univers que par la richesse de la mise en scène. Day One.
    edarn posted the 08/08/2017 at 08:20 PM
    J'espère qu'il y aura une version physique sur One.
    C'est vraiment le jeu qui m'a le plus impressionné de l'E3.
    killia posted the 08/08/2017 at 08:20 PM
    Franchement époustouflant ce mélange. Je ne m'en lasse pas non plus d'autant que Acid Rain est une musique qui s'incorpore bien avec l'ambiance sombre "polar x pixel".

    Ce serait vraiment excellent qu'il atterrisse sur d'autres plateformes (PC merdique et pas de X Box One malheureusement).
    ni2bo2 posted the 08/08/2017 at 08:21 PM
    octobar mais grave!
    edarn je ne l'avais meme pas vu mais du coup je ne pourrai le faire sur PS4... :-/ n'étant pas un joueur PC...
    sweetchukk n tous les cas merci tu m'as fait decouvrir un nouveau groupe Lorn
    grundbeld posted the 08/08/2017 at 08:22 PM
    ni2bo2 Il sortira un jour sur PS4, ma main à couper.
    ni2bo2 posted the 08/08/2017 at 08:24 PM
    grundbeld day one si c'est ca! A part les production Kojima, les triple A ne m'interesse plus du tout!
    grundbeld posted the 08/08/2017 at 08:32 PM
    ni2bo2 a mon avis c'est une "exclu" temporaire de Microsoft. Et donc il arrivera sur PS4 au bout d'un moment. Genre 6 mois ou quoi.

    Donc ne perds pas espoir !
    ni2bo2 posted the 08/08/2017 at 08:38 PM
    grundbeld
    kabuki posted the 08/08/2017 at 08:53 PM
    Il me hante ce jeu achat day one
    seganintendo posted the 08/08/2017 at 09:15 PM
    Incroyable ce que dégage ce jeu. Ca me rappelle les nuits de HK que j ai passé la bas
