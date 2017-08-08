CN Play
Xbox BC : 4 nouveaux titres
En ce mardi, s'ajoutent à la rétrocompatibilité des jeux Xbox 360 sur Xbox One les titres suivants :

Batman Arkham Origins (+DLC)
Deadliest Warrior
Bolt
Fighting Vipers

A jeudi pour la suite
    posted the 08/08/2017 at 05:26 PM by tuni
    comments
    negan posted the 08/08/2017 at 05:27 PM
    Toujours pas de Fable Anniversary ...
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 08/08/2017 at 05:30 PM
    Batman en boîte uniquement.
    tuni posted the 08/08/2017 at 05:32 PM
    hijikatamayora13 Normal il existe pas en démat, c'est logique.
    spawnini posted the 08/08/2017 at 05:51 PM
    Toujours pas mes jeux que j'attends
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 08/08/2017 at 06:54 PM
    tuni Je l'ai pris day one - 4 donc du coup j'avais jamais fait attention au démat au moins maintenant je sais.
