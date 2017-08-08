Chut, ne dites rien, je me suis caché pour passer inaperçu.
profile
Jeux Vidéo
228
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nyseko
2
Likes
Likers
nyseko
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3
visites since opening : 307
nyseko > blog
Brawlout arrive sur Nintendo Switch cette année


Sorti en early access sur Steam cette année mais aussi sur PS4 et Xbox One, le plus ou moins clone de Smash Bros arrive sur console Nintendo Switch cette année.

Nintendo Everything - http://nintendoeverything.com/brawlout-coming-to-switch-later-this-year/
    tags : nintendo versus smash bros switch brawlout
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/08/2017 at 04:56 PM by nyseko
    comments (3)
    captaintoad974 posted the 08/08/2017 at 05:06 PM
    Ce jeu me fais penser étrangement a un jeu Nintendo, mais je sais plus lequel ...
    fly24 posted the 08/08/2017 at 05:09 PM
    captaintoad974 c'est les indé a par faire du réchauffé, il serve strictement à rien
    mickele posted the 08/08/2017 at 05:22 PM
    fly24 j'avoue que les éditeurs de triple A innovent pas mal....
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre