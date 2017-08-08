home page
Chut, ne dites rien, je me suis caché pour passer inaperçu.
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 3
visites since opening : 307
nyseko
Brawlout arrive sur Nintendo Switch cette année
Sorti en early access sur Steam cette année mais aussi sur PS4 et Xbox One, le plus ou moins clone de Smash Bros arrive sur console Nintendo Switch cette année.
Nintendo Everything
-
http://nintendoeverything.com/brawlout-coming-to-switch-later-this-year/
nintendo
versus
smash bros
switch
brawlout
posted the 08/08/2017 at 04:56 PM by
nyseko
comments (3)
3
)
captaintoad974
posted
the 08/08/2017 at 05:06 PM
Ce jeu me fais penser étrangement a un jeu Nintendo, mais je sais plus lequel ...
fly24
posted
the 08/08/2017 at 05:09 PM
captaintoad974
c'est les indé a par faire du réchauffé, il serve strictement à rien
mickele
posted
the 08/08/2017 at 05:22 PM
fly24
j'avoue que les éditeurs de triple A innovent pas mal....
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo