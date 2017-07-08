Le vinyle Ori & the Blind Forest est actuellement en vente pour 64.34€
A
1. Main Theme
2. The Prologue
3. First Steps Into Sunken Glades
4. Finding Sein
5. Up The Spirit Caverns Walls
B
1. The Spirit Tree
2. Kuro's Tale I - Her Rage
3. Through the Darkness
4. Dash Through Their Home
5. The Ancestral Trees
6. Gumo and Ori
C
1. Restoring The Light Facing The Dark
2. The Waters Cleansed
3. A Closer Understanding of the Past
4. Lost in the Misty Woods
5. Home Of The Gumon
6. Kuro's Tale II - Her Pain
7. Completing The Circle
D
1. Arrival at the Sunstone
2. Approaching The End
3. Mount Horu
4. The Crumbling Path
5. The Finale
6. Light of Nibel
Il y a d'autres vinyles (Temporairement en rupture de stock) donc j'espère me chopper The Last Guardians et Death Stranding
