profile
Ori and the Blind Forest
50
Likes
Likers
name : Ori and the Blind Forest
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : Moon Studios
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
other versions : PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
leblogdeshacka
296
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1200
visites since opening : 1129828
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Vinyles] Ori & the Blind Forest
Le vinyle Ori & the Blind Forest est actuellement en vente pour 64.34€



A
1. Main Theme
2. The Prologue
3. First Steps Into Sunken Glades
4. Finding Sein
5. Up The Spirit Caverns Walls

B
1. The Spirit Tree
2. Kuro's Tale I - Her Rage
3. Through the Darkness
4. Dash Through Their Home
5. The Ancestral Trees
6. Gumo and Ori

C
1. Restoring The Light Facing The Dark
2. The Waters Cleansed
3. A Closer Understanding of the Past
4. Lost in the Misty Woods
5. Home Of The Gumon
6. Kuro's Tale II - Her Pain
7. Completing The Circle

D
1. Arrival at the Sunstone
2. Approaching The End
3. Mount Horu
4. The Crumbling Path
5. The Finale
6. Light of Nibel


Il y a d'autres vinyles (Temporairement en rupture de stock) donc j'espère me chopper The Last Guardians et Death Stranding



Ratchet & Clank [Import USA] 52.67€
Ori & The Blind Forest [Import USA] 64.34€
No Man's Sky [Import USA] 70.26€
No Man's Sky:Music for An Infi [Import allemand] 41.74€
Psychonauts [Import USA] 58.17€
The Last Guardian [Import allemand] 52.24€
Hyper Light Drifter [Import USA] 114.49€
Warframe [Import USA] 70.58€
Akira - Symphonic Suite 29.90€
Killer Cuts [Import belge] 51.44€
https://www.amazon.fr/gp/product/B06ZY22F3Z?ie=UTF8&tag=p0b4c-21&camp=1642&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B06ZY22F3Z
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/07/2017 at 09:12 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (1)
    oldschool posted the 08/07/2017 at 09:39 PM
    ca te reviendra moins cherres ici hein^^

    https://store.iam8bit.co.uk/products/hyper-light-drifter-vinyl-soundtrack-4xlp />
    https://store.iam8bit.co.uk/collections/vinyl
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre