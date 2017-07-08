home page
darksly
sorow
,
docteurdeggman
,
minx
,
chdav
,
klepapangue
,
strifedcloud
,
tvirus
,
rosewood
,
eldren
,
elricyann
,
escobar
,
giusnake
,
binou87
,
pokute
,
jf17
,
hipou
,
darkvador
,
momotaros
,
darksephiroth
,
syndrome
,
lanni
,
square
,
cuthbert
,
sephiroth07
,
jeannotlapin06
,
ootaniisensei
,
rocan
,
svr
,
shanks
,
snakeorliquid
,
amassous
,
gunotak
,
battossai
,
goldmen33
,
trungz
,
aiolia081
,
supatony
,
anakaris
,
spawnini
,
ecco
,
smartcrush
,
myers
,
x1x2
,
asus
,
barberousse
,
effect
,
hyoga57
,
linkiorra
,
stardustx
,
voxen
,
asmita
,
leblogdeshacka
,
liquidus00
,
vlade
,
kyogamer
,
arngrim
,
diablass59
,
oloman334
,
chester
,
milo42
,
fortep
,
heracles
,
gat
,
link80
,
lordguyver
,
blackat
,
kurosama
,
thor
,
chatbleu
,
icebergbrulant
,
raph64
darksly
articles : 74
74
visites since opening : 226833
226833
darksly
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
David Hasselhoff : ce Dieu de la musique !
Oui le grand Mitch Buchannon nous gratifie de son nouveau hit !
Je vais me prendre la K7 pour écouter ça dans ma K2000, adieu !
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/07/2017 at 08:42 PM by darksly
darksly
comments (9)
9
)
negan
posted
the 08/07/2017 at 08:44 PM
C'est un genie ce gars
darksly
posted
the 08/07/2017 at 08:45 PM
Amusez à trouver le cast des GOG dans le clip
negan
il m'éclate ( son passage dans le film bob l eponge m'avait tué )
spawnini
posted
the 08/07/2017 at 08:45 PM
Je kiffe, j'ai vu ça sur Twitter
negan
posted
the 08/07/2017 at 08:48 PM
Batista
diablass59
posted
the 08/07/2017 at 08:51 PM
whookid
posted
the 08/07/2017 at 08:53 PM
Le clip de l'année juste énorme!
darksly
posted
the 08/07/2017 at 08:54 PM
negan
c'elui qui joue Youndu au clavier
ps5isthefuture
posted
the 08/07/2017 at 09:00 PM
Vous écoutez vraiment d'la merde, sortez un peu de chez vous, sortez d'internet et de toutes ces conneries, faites des bornes à travers la France et allez écoutez de la vraie musique en concert, et n'oubliez pas au moins de boire 10 bières dans la soirée

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AftmNitTVvA&t=1m38s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AftmNitTVvA&t=1m38s
kali
posted
the 08/07/2017 at 09:00 PM
Batista est méconnaissable. Quel tueur
negan il m'éclate ( son passage dans le film bob l eponge m'avait tué )