David Hasselhoff : ce Dieu de la musique !
Oui le grand Mitch Buchannon nous gratifie de son nouveau hit !



Je vais me prendre la K7 pour écouter ça dans ma K2000, adieu !
    posted the 08/07/2017 at 08:44 PM by darksly
    comments (9)
    negan posted the 08/07/2017 at 08:44 PM
    C'est un genie ce gars
    darksly posted the 08/07/2017 at 08:45 PM
    Amusez à trouver le cast des GOG dans le clip

    negan il m'éclate ( son passage dans le film bob l eponge m'avait tué )
    spawnini posted the 08/07/2017 at 08:45 PM
    Je kiffe, j'ai vu ça sur Twitter
    negan posted the 08/07/2017 at 08:48 PM
    Batista
    diablass59 posted the 08/07/2017 at 08:51 PM
    whookid posted the 08/07/2017 at 08:53 PM
    Le clip de l'année juste énorme!
    darksly posted the 08/07/2017 at 08:54 PM
    negan c'elui qui joue Youndu au clavier
    ps5isthefuture posted the 08/07/2017 at 09:00 PM
    Vous écoutez vraiment d'la merde, sortez un peu de chez vous, sortez d'internet et de toutes ces conneries, faites des bornes à travers la France et allez écoutez de la vraie musique en concert, et n'oubliez pas au moins de boire 10 bières dans la soirée https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AftmNitTVvA&t=1m38s
    kali posted the 08/07/2017 at 09:00 PM
    Batista est méconnaissable. Quel tueur
