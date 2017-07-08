profile
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Dragon Quest I et II Eshop
Juste des photos prises à l'instant pour que vous voyez la différences avec les portages sfc, les sprites sont un peu plus gros, c'est plus propre.



    tags : rpg dragon quest dq
    posted the 08/07/2017 at 06:08 PM by setzergabbiani
    hyoga57 posted the 08/07/2017 at 06:12 PM
    Dragon Quest II est déjà sorti ?
    chronokami posted the 08/07/2017 at 07:14 PM
    Qu'ils fassent une compile I II III en boîte comme sur Wii !!
    setzergabbiani posted the 08/07/2017 at 07:19 PM
    Des boites des boites des boites, vous ne les emporterez pas dans la tombe vos boites, ce qui compte c'est l'expérience et le souvenir du jeu qui restera en vous... enfin, je vois ça comme ça moi *soupir*
