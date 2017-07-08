home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
23
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
eldren
,
escobar
,
linuxclan
,
racsnk
,
anakaris
,
mickurt
,
jwolf
,
sora78
,
natedrake
,
spilner
,
diablass59
,
torotoro59
,
obi2kanobi
,
e3payne
,
minbox
,
link49
,
binou87
,
kisukesan
,
mrpixel
,
tolgafury
,
rayzorx09
,
chester
,
leonr4
name :
Uncharted : The Lost Legacy
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Naughty Dog
genre :
action-aventure
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
319
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
cuthbert
,
midsaru
,
hellooooooo
,
ptifront
,
ekid
,
maskash
,
supatony
,
kekell
,
58e64g
,
kokoriko
,
edmondwells
,
ing09
,
nintendotown
,
ny
,
ace7
,
orangina
,
rocan
,
xenos
,
darkshao
,
gensouille
,
darkscream
,
tm
,
zabuza
,
grozourson
,
tvirus
,
vonkuru
,
yuri
,
itachi974
,
artemis
,
greil93
,
minx
,
fullbuster
,
zorrox
,
mickurt
,
stiltzkin
,
shampix
,
narutimate24
,
eldren
,
mordred
,
metasonic
,
robin73
,
lambo
,
shanks
,
sokarius
,
magickid
,
trezert
,
sboubi
,
supasaya
,
fantacitron
,
pikmin592
,
anonymous340
,
estellise
,
stonesjack
,
titipicasso
,
milo42
,
voxen
,
robinca
,
binou87
,
whitepotatoes
,
xenos14
,
lichking
,
battossai
,
strifedcloud
,
darksephiroth
,
hipou
,
linkart
,
aiolia081
,
ntown
,
darkeox
,
sauronsg
,
klepapangue
,
kurosama
,
jwolf
,
jaune
,
apollokami
,
furtifdor
,
trafalgar
,
vanilla59
,
jeanouillz
,
takahito
,
shinaroni
,
giusnake
,
amassous
,
clash
,
x1x2
,
koopa
,
elricyann
,
diablass59
,
roivas
,
haydenbridal123
,
archesstat
,
jf17
,
badaboumisback
,
arrrghl
,
bjm
,
neokiller
,
buros
,
myers
,
artemico
,
heracles
,
smashfan
,
ritalix
,
snakeorliquid
,
drakeramore
,
lz
,
krash
,
dragonkevin
,
lanni
,
khel
,
echizen
,
keka
,
darkyx
,
sonofryse
,
dx93
,
monkeydluffy
,
kisukesan
,
link78
,
kyogamer
,
gaymer40
,
hado78
,
oversoulxlll
,
stardustx
,
friteforever
,
noth
,
kenpokan
,
soudis13
,
zackfair59plus
,
kamikaze1985
,
nindo64
,
arngrim
,
shao
,
sphinx
,
onirinku
,
jojoplay4
,
ultrageek
,
hir0k
,
knity
,
victornewman
,
leblogdeshacka
,
angelcloud
,
jorostar
,
nobleswan
,
toxicro
,
uta
,
shiver
,
mambila2001
,
pyrogas
,
titouhman
,
elmax
,
kwak
,
lordguyver
,
aros
,
boby3600
,
koriyu
,
blackbox
,
evilboss
,
seeney
,
orosama
,
pwyll
,
chester
,
ichigoo
,
marco86
,
bisba
,
link80
,
styxgaming
,
flom
,
cajp45
,
guilde
,
geugeuz
,
lacasadenico
,
sorasaiku
,
wilhelm
,
david20
,
ecco
,
zemarth
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
temporell
,
naughty
,
bayonetta
,
e3ologue
,
sunnytime
,
tidusx59
,
ninjah
,
freddodo
,
youjimbo
,
miko599
,
kiribati
,
omegarugal
,
zaoo
,
squall0280
,
fifine
,
racsnk
,
ry0
,
nekonoctis
,
nmariodk
,
seganintendo
,
momotaros
,
iiii
,
corvo
,
flash
,
torotoro59
,
maxibesttof
,
kali
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
tuni
,
hendymion
,
epoko
,
xenopon
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
genraltow
,
mutenroshi
,
junaldinho
,
vercetti
,
nduvel
,
davidhm
,
coco98bis
,
playstation2008
,
draer
,
bliss02
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
badeuh
,
toshiro
,
bladagun
,
seriously
,
cedrich74
,
magium
,
mikazaki
,
link571
,
thib50
,
404
,
ykarin
,
xyrlic
,
capcom
,
popomolos
,
alexkidd
,
kekos
,
hinataa
,
eaglevision
,
shigeryu
,
jenicris
,
zelpokinel
,
galahadorder
,
ajb
,
gamekyo
,
zorrojohn436
,
kuramayohko
,
kikumaru
,
ikki47
,
odv78
,
darkparadize
,
gruetriton
,
naruto780
,
alphaomega
,
donkeykong06
,
julisa
,
netero
,
floflo
,
wickette
,
renton
,
fanlink1
,
rio33
,
ballista
,
bomihazuki
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
beni
,
ushiro
,
waurius59
,
barberousse
,
slyder
,
narustorm
,
xbhxrebirth
,
legogolito
,
cort
,
neckbreaker71
,
terranova
,
thejoke
,
spawnini
,
blm
,
edenil
,
warminos
,
shadowbiz
,
referencementmontpellier
,
marchand2sable
,
shindo
,
evojink
,
killia
,
yanissou
,
olimar59
,
samlokal
,
obi2kanobi
,
majorevo
,
xenyphas
,
kaiserx
,
tetsu
,
60teraflops
,
sephiroth07
,
escobar
,
nsixtyfour
,
captaintoad974
,
trodark
,
snowbell
,
pist5
,
yogfei
,
edgar
,
davydems
,
shiningstar
,
rayzorx09
,
darkfoxx
,
corrin
,
happosaisan
,
powerplex
,
testament
,
samsuki
,
thor
,
raph64
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
14910
visites since opening :
15337562
link49
> blog
all
Chef d'oeuvre
Nintendo Switch
WiiU
3DS
Ps4
PsVita
Xbox One
NX
Achats
Tests
Estimations
Classements
Concours
Déception
Excellent Jeu
Multi
Premier Avis
Divers
Level 5
Square-Enix
Nintendo
Capcom
Konami
Amiibo
Ubisoft
Hyrule Warriors
Sunset Overdrive
Darksiders
Kingdom Hearts
Red Dead Redemption
The Legend of Zelda
Pokemon
Uncharted
Scalebound
Monster Hunter
Dragon Age
Deus Ex
Quantum Break
Fire Emblem
Final Fantasy
Ryse
Saints Row
God of War
Super Smash Bros
Xenoblade Chronicles
Gears of War
Mass Effect
The Witcher
Resident Evil
Dragon Quest
Uncharted The Lost Legacy : Comparatif E3 2017 VS Making of
Uncharted
Voici une Information autour du jeu Uncharted : The Lost Legacy :
Un comparatif met en lumière le travail effectué par le Studio Naughty Dog depuis sa présentation à l’E3 2017 :
L’éclairage a été retravaillé et le rendu des visages a été amélioré, tout comme certains détails au niveau de l’environnement. Pour rappel, Uncharted : The Lost Legacy sortira le 23 août prochain…
Source :
https://skewednet.net/2017/08/06/uncharted-the-lost-legacy-making-of-vs-e3-2017-trailers-graphics-comparison/
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/07/2017 at 05:11 PM by
link49
comments (
0
)
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo