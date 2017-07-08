Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Uncharted : The Lost Legacy
23
Likes
Likers
name : Uncharted : The Lost Legacy
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Naughty Dog
genre : action-aventure
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
319
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 14910
visites since opening : 15337562
link49 > blog
all
Uncharted The Lost Legacy : Comparatif E3 2017 VS Making of
Uncharted


Voici une Information autour du jeu Uncharted : The Lost Legacy :



Un comparatif met en lumière le travail effectué par le Studio Naughty Dog depuis sa présentation à l’E3 2017 :



L’éclairage a été retravaillé et le rendu des visages a été amélioré, tout comme certains détails au niveau de l’environnement. Pour rappel, Uncharted : The Lost Legacy sortira le 23 août prochain…

Source : https://skewednet.net/2017/08/06/uncharted-the-lost-legacy-making-of-vs-e3-2017-trailers-graphics-comparison/
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/07/2017 at 05:11 PM by link49
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre