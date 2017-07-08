home page
Bloguel2No
Achats du jour: jamais un sans deux
Hate de le faire celui la
Par contre lui, je ne sais pas si je ne me suis pas gouré au final lol
Des personnes ont testé la beta?
posted the 08/07/2017 at 01:33 PM by
infel2no
comments (
6
)
goldmen33
posted
the 08/07/2017 at 01:44 PM
Vous venez nous dire ce que ça vaut au final lorsque vous pourrez y jouer!
infel2no
posted
the 08/07/2017 at 01:48 PM
goldmen33
tu peux me tutoyer tu sais :mdr:
goldmen33
posted
the 08/07/2017 at 01:50 PM
infel2no
XD je parlais pour tous ceux qui ont pris le jeu day one!
darker
posted
the 08/07/2017 at 01:50 PM
Si tu aimes overwatch en version sf et moins stylé animé ce jeu est pour toi
infel2no
posted
the 08/07/2017 at 01:52 PM
darker
oui javais bien aimé overwatch. Merci pkur le feedback!
torotoro59
posted
the 08/07/2017 at 02:03 PM
goldmen33
moi tu peux me vouvoyer sans problème
