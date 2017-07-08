profile
Dissidia Final Fantasy
name : Dissidia Final Fantasy
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Team Ninja
genre : combat
multiplayer : oui
guiguif
guiguif
Dissidia Final Fantasy NT : Jecht au rapport
Jecht de FFX se devoile aujourd'hui dans un trailer

    posted the 08/07/2017 at 11:46 AM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    rbz posted the 08/07/2017 at 11:51 AM
    j'ai relancé dissidia, trop mal vielli le gameplay. next pour celui ci
    icebergbrulant posted the 08/07/2017 at 12:12 PM
    Il est nul comme perso !
    A chaque fois que je prends Jecht, mon adversaire m'éjecte !

    narukamisan posted the 08/07/2017 at 12:20 PM
    connaissant l'importance des armes dans les FF j'aurais bien aimé dans un dissidia, une gestion des armes à la soul blade .... oui soul blade, soul calibur existe pas
