Récemment, Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan et le président de Sony Asie, Atsushi Morita et Shuhei Yoshida ont participé à un panel organisé par Weekly Famitsu et Dengeki PlayStation au National Entertainment Festival tenu à l'Yanagase Shopping Arcade à Gifu, au Japon.
Au cours de l'événement, l'une des questions a été posée pour savoir si Sony sortirait un RPG dédié au public japonais pour les consoles.
La réponse, relayée par le site japonais Panora (qui n'a pas identifié si elle venait de Yoshida-san ou Morita-san) était certainement vague, mais pas tout à fait décourageante.
En gros Sony pourrait envisager le retour de Japan Studio pour développer certaines de ses franchises japonaises J-RPG sur Playstation.
Vu que je suis sur mon smartphone je traduirai pas tout, mais ce passage est intéressant :
We hear that Sony has received many requests from veteran fans – not limited to Arc the Lad and Wild Arms – for the resurrection of SIE Japan Studio’s titles focused on the Japanese audience, especially a few JRPG franchises. Yet, in Recent years, due to the soaring of development costs, investment has been mainly focused on titles which could be hits on a global scale.
That being said, recently Japanese studios’ games developed for Japanese gamers have received high praise overseas. This is leading Sony to begin considering whether it could be profitable for its Worldwide Studios to make that kind of game again.
There are a lot of “maybes” and “considering” in there, which means that we definitely should not take this as a promise. Yet, it’s nice to hear that a return of Sony’s first party studios the JRPG genre is at least being considered in some capacity.
http://www.dualshockers.com/sony-jrpg-japan-studio/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
http://panora.tokyo/35761/
Faites un vrai concurrent à BotW !
shincloud Et bam ! +1 toi aussi !
Il était grand temps qu'ils se bougent de nouveau le fion dans le domaine.
Maintenant place aux actes
Rien que ça c'est déjà une bonne nouvelle
Wild Arms est une licence qui a un potentiel énorme ce mélange western fantasy est juste succulent
Alundra (le 1er) Ils peuvent en faire un excellent Zelda-like si ils mettent les moyens
Si il peuvent aussi créer une license qui concurrencera la saga Final Fantasy ça serait excellent aussi, ils ont déjà tenté le coup avec legend of dragoon, mais ils auraient du continuer sur cette voie
Tout leurs jeux ou collaborations Japs passent par eux.
arngrim : les 3 premiers sont chez square-enix