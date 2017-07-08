ajouter un titre
jenicris > blog
Sony reconsidère l'idée de faire revenir des franchises J-RPG, sur console, via Japan Studios
Récemment, Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan et le président de Sony Asie, Atsushi Morita et Shuhei Yoshida ont participé à un panel organisé par Weekly Famitsu et Dengeki PlayStation au National Entertainment Festival tenu à l'Yanagase Shopping Arcade à Gifu, au Japon.

Au cours de l'événement, l'une des questions a été posée pour savoir si Sony sortirait un RPG dédié au public japonais pour les consoles.

La réponse, relayée par le site japonais Panora (qui n'a pas identifié si elle venait de Yoshida-san ou Morita-san) était certainement vague, mais pas tout à fait décourageante.

En gros Sony pourrait envisager le retour de Japan Studio pour développer certaines de ses franchises japonaises J-RPG sur Playstation.

Vu que je suis sur mon smartphone je traduirai pas tout, mais ce passage est intéressant :

We hear that Sony has received many requests from veteran fans – not limited to Arc the Lad and Wild Arms – for the resurrection of SIE Japan Studio’s titles focused on the Japanese audience, especially a few JRPG franchises. Yet, in Recent years, due to the soaring of development costs, investment has been mainly focused on titles which could be hits on a global scale.

That being said, recently Japanese studios’ games developed for Japanese gamers have received high praise overseas. This is leading Sony to begin considering whether it could be profitable for its Worldwide Studios to make that kind of game again.

There are a lot of “maybes” and “considering” in there, which means that we definitely should not take this as a promise. Yet, it’s nice to hear that a return of Sony’s first party studios the JRPG genre is at least being considered in some capacity.

http://www.dualshockers.com/sony-jrpg-japan-studio/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter

http://panora.tokyo/35761/
    6
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/07/2017 at 09:10 AM by jenicris
    comments (21)
    kaiden posted the 08/07/2017 at 09:12 AM
    En parlant de japan studio ,je serais pas contre l'arrivée d'un soul sacrifice PS4
    hyoga57 posted the 08/07/2017 at 09:14 AM
    Sony, faites revenir Wild Arms, mais également Legend of Legaia et Alundra.
    shincloud posted the 08/07/2017 at 09:17 AM
    Legend of dragoon
    mrpixel posted the 08/07/2017 at 09:18 AM
    TGS ->>
    51love posted the 08/07/2017 at 09:22 AM
    Hyoga57 +1
    variahunter posted the 08/07/2017 at 09:22 AM
    Alundra
    Faites un vrai concurrent à BotW !
    mauvaisjoueur posted the 08/07/2017 at 09:26 AM
    hyoga57 +1 !
    shincloud Et bam ! +1 toi aussi !
    arngrim posted the 08/07/2017 at 09:28 AM
    Valkyrie Profile, Xenogears, Vagrant Story, Wild Arms!
    sussudio posted the 08/07/2017 at 09:28 AM
    Legend of Dragoon avait vraiment du potentiel pour devenir une grosse franchise
    dinourex posted the 08/07/2017 at 09:30 AM
    Chrono 3.
    birmou posted the 08/07/2017 at 09:33 AM
    En même temps à force de se reposer entièrement sur les tiers, notamment Square et Namco , ils ont fini par laisser crever bon nombre de leurs licences maison au profits de licences tierces qui aujourd'hui sont quasi toutes multiplateforme.

    Il était grand temps qu'ils se bougent de nouveau le fion dans le domaine.

    Maintenant place aux actes
    nady posted the 08/07/2017 at 09:33 AM
    Ils considèrent pas la fermeture du studio malgré les ventes moyennes de TLG et Gravity Daze 2
    Rien que ça c'est déjà une bonne nouvelle
    balf posted the 08/07/2017 at 09:33 AM
    Ohh vouiiiiii
    Wild Arms est une licence qui a un potentiel énorme ce mélange western fantasy est juste succulent
    Alundra (le 1er) Ils peuvent en faire un excellent Zelda-like si ils mettent les moyens
    Si il peuvent aussi créer une license qui concurrencera la saga Final Fantasy ça serait excellent aussi, ils ont déjà tenté le coup avec legend of dragoon, mais ils auraient du continuer sur cette voie
    birmou posted the 08/07/2017 at 09:36 AM
    nady Ils ne peuvent pas fermer Japan Studio.

    Tout leurs jeux ou collaborations Japs passent par eux.
    kuroni posted the 08/07/2017 at 09:36 AM
    Alundra 1 sans tous les casses tête à base de blocs à pousser... c etait relou...
    idd posted the 08/07/2017 at 09:54 AM
    comme vous , alundra, wild arms et lend of dragoon
    arngrim : les 3 premiers sont chez square-enix
    driver posted the 08/07/2017 at 10:05 AM
    Alundra et Soul Sacrifice, deux excellentes franchises.
    arngrim posted the 08/07/2017 at 10:11 AM
    idd Pas grave, ils étaient sortis sur Playstation à l'époque et font partie de leur succès, alors s'ils pouvaient pousser un peu.
    shambala93 posted the 08/07/2017 at 10:18 AM
    C'est très bien ca élargira encore le catalogue
    mikazaki posted the 08/07/2017 at 10:23 AM
    Du bon old school je signe direct a la DQ xi !!
    eldren posted the 08/07/2017 at 10:28 AM
