Récemment, Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan et le président de Sony Asie, Atsushi Morita et Shuhei Yoshida ont participé à un panel organisé par Weekly Famitsu et Dengeki PlayStation au National Entertainment Festival tenu à l'Yanagase Shopping Arcade à Gifu, au Japon.Au cours de l'événement, l'une des questions a été posée pour savoir si Sony sortirait un RPG dédié au public japonais pour les consoles.La réponse, relayée par le site japonais Panora (qui n'a pas identifié si elle venait de Yoshida-san ou Morita-san) était certainement vague, mais pas tout à fait décourageante.En gros Sony pourrait envisager le retour de Japan Studio pour développer certaines de ses franchises japonaises J-RPG sur Playstation.Vu que je suis sur mon smartphone je traduirai pas tout, mais ce passage est intéressant :