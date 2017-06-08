profile
shincloud
188
Likes
Likers
shincloud
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2638
visites since opening : 3085451
shincloud > blog
Mais vivement le 3 :love:
Et la compile du 1 & 2 sur Switch








    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/06/2017 at 07:42 PM by shincloud
    comments (4)
    i8 posted the 08/06/2017 at 07:46 PM
    jai préferé le 1er, le 2 est sympa mais sans plus
    dinourex posted the 08/06/2017 at 07:49 PM
    J'ai préféré le 2 moi, il corrigait ce que je reprochais à l'ambiance géneral à la trame, au rythme du 1(c'était pas mauvais mais pas mon style ). Mais c'est vrai que le 1 à un peu + de moment épiques.
    hyoga57 posted the 08/06/2017 at 07:53 PM
    Le premier était exceptionnel, le deuxième bon sans plus...
    temporell posted the 08/06/2017 at 07:54 PM
    le 2e malgré ces défaut enterre le premier sans problème, par contre le 3 à intérêt à être parfait, il s'en sont capable... ou pas
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre