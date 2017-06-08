Scrubs la meilleure série du monde 8)......Un MÉGA Prout sur ton nez Voxen :'(
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Le meilleur jeu Ps4 2017 arrive en octobre
Spawnini Passion
Taiko no Tatsujin Session de Dodon ga Don!

Sortie 26/10/2017








GOTY 2017 PS4

    posted the 08/06/2017 at 06:30 PM by spawnini
    comments (24)
    momotaros posted the 08/06/2017 at 06:32 PM
    Je vais essayer de me le chopper
    lion93 posted the 08/06/2017 at 06:32 PM
    Non! Il arrive en Août! C'est Senran Kagura Peach!
    guiguif posted the 08/06/2017 at 06:35 PM
    Je me disais bien que Ys 8 sortait en septembre
    escobar posted the 08/06/2017 at 06:37 PM
    Le goty 2017
    egguibs posted the 08/06/2017 at 06:38 PM
    ah j'allais troller et te dire que tu n'y connais rien et tout le blabla habituel mais c'était avant de voir que c'est taiko ... je peux pas test ..
    spawnini posted the 08/06/2017 at 06:41 PM
    momotaros Sur Nin-Nin-Game, je viens de voir qu'il est à 77,74€ (avec matériel) et juste le jeu 44,94€. Il n'y a pas les frais de port.
    shindo posted the 08/06/2017 at 06:49 PM
    bientôt l'article Spawnini en pls n°2
    escobar posted the 08/06/2017 at 06:50 PM
    spawnini à cause de toi je vais le preco
    shindo posted the 08/06/2017 at 06:55 PM
    Par contre la playlist
    torotoro59 posted the 08/06/2017 at 06:56 PM
    momotaros spawnini frais de port sur nin nin vaut mieux prendre livraison par amazon c'est tranquille et pas de douane je viens de recevoir ma ps4 dragon quest 11 édition envoyé par nin nin justement.
    Il y aura bien 30/40€ de frais d'envoi
    spawnini posted the 08/06/2017 at 06:58 PM
    torotoro59 Je commande toujours en prenant livraison amazon et jamais eux de problème comme ça
    asajap posted the 08/06/2017 at 07:01 PM
    Salut, je viens de préco l'édition complète sur Amazon JP avec frais de port (2353 yens, moins de 20€) cela fais 14120 yens soit au cours actuel environ 105€ garanti livrai entre le 29 et 31/10. Pour nin nin game les FDP sont ultra cher pour cet article :

    Shipped by / Expédié par Amazon France
    67,27 € HT
    EMS Speed Post
    51,74 € HT
    FEDEX/ DHL
    46,26 € HT
    Economy-Registered / Economique-Recommandé
    39,20 € HT
    momotaros posted the 08/06/2017 at 07:03 PM
    torotoro59 Psahtek la console frère

    spawnini Pas mal, je vais le prendre avec le matos car j'ai pas ça.
    hyoga57 posted the 08/06/2017 at 07:05 PM
    spawnini Il y aura même une musique de Tales of Berseria dedans.
    milo42 posted the 08/06/2017 at 07:09 PM
    Spawn < Camping Paradis.
    torotoro59 posted the 08/06/2017 at 07:13 PM
    spawnini momotaros
    hyoga57 posted the 08/06/2017 at 07:13 PM
    Je l'ai également précommandé, vu la tracklist de ouf. En plus, il y aura Hatsune Miku en guest, mais également Heihachi et Pac-Man et du online.
    spawnini posted the 08/06/2017 at 07:23 PM
    milo42 François Juno < Lara Fabian

    hyoga57 Il va y en avoir des dlc . Ce qui est bien dans cette série, tu as autant de dlc payant et de gratuit. Il y a un bon suivi pendant un moment
    hyoga57 posted the 08/06/2017 at 07:26 PM
    spawnini Oui, il y a six pack de DLC prévus et qui sont étalés sur six mois.

    Il y aura d'ailleurs un Season Pass.
    spawnini posted the 08/06/2017 at 07:32 PM
    hyoga57 j'espère aussi un petit mode aventure comme les episodes 3DS
    Bon bah season pass pour moi
    hyoga57 posted the 08/06/2017 at 07:34 PM
    spawnini Pareil, commandé en collector et futur achat du Season Pass.

    Au passage, j'ai reçu il y a peu ma version PS4 de The Idolmaster : Platinum Stars.
    spawnini posted the 08/06/2017 at 07:51 PM
    hyoga57 Faudrait que j'en essaye un un de ces jours The Idolmaster
    hyoga57 posted the 08/06/2017 at 07:52 PM
    spawnini Si t'as le PS VR, il y en a même un en Pal.
    spawnini posted the 08/06/2017 at 07:56 PM
    hyoga57 pour le psvr, j'attends d'être installer l'année prochaine donc onverra d'ici la
