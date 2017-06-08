home page
Scrubs la meilleure série du monde 8)......Un MÉGA Prout sur ton nez Voxen :'(
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
spawnini
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 103
103
visites since opening : 298510
298510
spawnini
> blog
all
Cet artiste a un incroyable talent?
Divers Dessins
Spawnini Passion
Le meilleur jeu Ps4 2017 arrive en octobre
Spawnini Passion
Spawnini Passion
Taiko no Tatsujin Session de Dodon ga Don!
Sortie
26/10/2017
GOTY 2017 PS4
tags :
9
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/06/2017 at 06:30 PM by spawnini
spawnini
comments ( 24 )
24
)
momotaros
posted
the 08/06/2017 at 06:32 PM
Je vais essayer de me le chopper
lion93
posted
the 08/06/2017 at 06:32 PM
Non! Il arrive en Août! C'est Senran Kagura Peach!
guiguif
posted
the 08/06/2017 at 06:35 PM
Je me disais bien que Ys 8 sortait en septembre
escobar
posted
the 08/06/2017 at 06:37 PM
Le goty 2017
egguibs
posted
the 08/06/2017 at 06:38 PM
ah j'allais troller et te dire que tu n'y connais rien et tout le blabla habituel mais c'était avant de voir que c'est taiko ... je peux pas test ..
spawnini
posted
the 08/06/2017 at 06:41 PM
momotaros
Sur Nin-Nin-Game, je viens de voir qu'il est à 77,74€ (avec matériel) et juste le jeu 44,94€. Il n'y a pas les frais de port.
shindo
posted
the 08/06/2017 at 06:49 PM
bientôt l'article Spawnini en pls n°2
escobar
posted
the 08/06/2017 at 06:50 PM
spawnini
à cause de toi je vais le preco
shindo
posted
the 08/06/2017 at 06:55 PM
Par contre la playlist
torotoro59
posted
the 08/06/2017 at 06:56 PM
momotaros
spawnini
frais de port sur nin nin vaut mieux prendre livraison par amazon c'est tranquille et pas de douane
je viens de recevoir ma ps4 dragon quest 11 édition envoyé par nin nin justement.
Il y aura bien 30/40€ de frais d'envoi
spawnini
posted
the 08/06/2017 at 06:58 PM
torotoro59
Je commande toujours en prenant livraison amazon et jamais eux de problème comme ça
asajap
posted
the 08/06/2017 at 07:01 PM
Salut, je viens de préco l'édition complète sur Amazon JP avec frais de port (2353 yens, moins de 20€) cela fais 14120 yens soit au cours actuel environ 105€ garanti livrai entre le 29 et 31/10. Pour nin nin game les FDP sont ultra cher pour cet article :
Shipped by / Expédié par Amazon France
67,27 € HT
EMS Speed Post
51,74 € HT
FEDEX/ DHL
46,26 € HT
Economy-Registered / Economique-Recommandé
39,20 € HT
momotaros
posted
the 08/06/2017 at 07:03 PM
torotoro59
Psahtek la console frère
spawnini
Pas mal, je vais le prendre avec le matos car j'ai pas ça.
hyoga57
posted
the 08/06/2017 at 07:05 PM
spawnini
Il y aura même une musique de Tales of Berseria dedans.
milo42
posted
the 08/06/2017 at 07:09 PM
Spawn < Camping Paradis.
torotoro59
posted
the 08/06/2017 at 07:13 PM
spawnini
momotaros
hyoga57
posted
the 08/06/2017 at 07:13 PM
Je l'ai également précommandé, vu la tracklist de ouf. En plus, il y aura Hatsune Miku en guest, mais également Heihachi et Pac-Man et du online.
spawnini
posted
the 08/06/2017 at 07:23 PM
milo42
François Juno < Lara Fabian
hyoga57
Il va y en avoir des dlc
. Ce qui est bien dans cette série, tu as autant de dlc payant et de gratuit. Il y a un bon suivi pendant un moment
hyoga57
posted
the 08/06/2017 at 07:26 PM
spawnini
Oui, il y a six pack de DLC prévus et qui sont étalés sur six mois.
Il y aura d'ailleurs un Season Pass.
spawnini
posted
the 08/06/2017 at 07:32 PM
hyoga57
j'espère aussi un petit mode aventure comme les episodes 3DS
Bon bah season pass pour moi
hyoga57
posted
the 08/06/2017 at 07:34 PM
spawnini
Pareil, commandé en collector et futur achat du Season Pass.
Au passage, j'ai reçu il y a peu ma version PS4 de The Idolmaster : Platinum Stars.
spawnini
posted
the 08/06/2017 at 07:51 PM
hyoga57
Faudrait que j'en essaye un un de ces jours The Idolmaster
hyoga57
posted
the 08/06/2017 at 07:52 PM
spawnini
Si t'as le PS VR, il y en a même un en Pal.
spawnini
posted
the 08/06/2017 at 07:56 PM
hyoga57
pour le psvr, j'attends d'être installer l'année prochaine donc onverra d'ici la
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
