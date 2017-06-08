Photos Gaming
Jeux Vidéo
228
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
hayate
10
hayate
Alerte Enlèvement


Tellement vrai^^
http://www.jeuxvideo.com/news/694201/lapetitepelle-dessine-jeuxvideo-com-n-198.htm
    posted the 08/06/2017 at 01:03 PM by hayate
    comments (7)
    leblogdeshacka posted the 08/06/2017 at 01:21 PM
    gaeon posted the 08/06/2017 at 01:22 PM
    Je pensais pas qu'il y avait tjrs ces dessins sur jv.com. Sinon bah clairement Microsoft a lancer cette tendance. Pas sûr qu'on soit perdants ou gagnants. A priori je me prendrai l'abo switch (pas bien cher) ayant bien accroché a Arms et Splatoon pour avoir les maj et continuer a jouer de temps en temps
    balf posted the 08/06/2017 at 01:23 PM
    i8 posted the 08/06/2017 at 01:25 PM
    lordguyver posted the 08/06/2017 at 01:29 PM
    chatbleu posted the 08/06/2017 at 02:14 PM
    Payer c'est ce qu'y a d'plus beau
    Payer c'est monter si haut
    Et toucher les ailes des oiseaux (on ne précisera pas lesquels)
    Payer c'est ce qu'y a d'plus beau
    bananajj posted the 08/06/2017 at 02:21 PM
