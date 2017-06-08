home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
Mike760
profile
34
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
monbouleenmeringue
,
chester
,
voxen
,
diablass59
,
cuthbert
,
aiolia081
,
spawnini
,
iiii
,
nobleswan
,
darkfoxx
,
escobar
,
nduvel
,
minbox
,
twins
,
binou87
,
nekonoctis
,
ballista
,
minx
,
apollokami
,
bomihazuki
,
kenpokan
,
genzzo
,
kurosama
,
hado78
,
strifedcloud
,
driver
,
ravyxxs
,
olimar59
,
shiroyashagin
,
milo42
,
darknesse
,
torotoro59
,
kamikaze1985
,
raph64
name :
Sea of Thieves
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Microsoft
developer :
Rare
genre :
adventure
other versions :
PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
61
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
amassous
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
akd
,
badaboumisback
,
minx
,
milo42
,
binou87
,
eyrtz
,
majorevo
,
heracles
,
giusnake
,
myers
,
aiolia081
,
monsieurpatcher
,
snakeorliquid
,
asus
,
nobleswan
,
x1x2
,
ritalix
,
kamikaze1985
,
evilboss
,
kyogamer
,
linkiorra
,
tvirus
,
voxen
,
zabuza
,
roy001
,
noth
,
blackbox
,
souther
,
link49
,
beni
,
z3pi4f
,
mattioo
,
terminator
,
iiii
,
darkfoxx
,
link80
,
ravyxxs
,
iglooo
,
rahxephon1
,
uta
,
ajb
,
tuni
,
seriously
,
leblogdeshacka
,
hyoga57
,
shindo
,
lordguyver
,
strifedcloud
,
kurosama
,
hashtag
,
nekonoctis
,
spawnini
,
vyse
,
neckbreaker71
,
sephiroth07
,
shiroyashagin
,
roxloud
,
jeanouillz
,
raph64
chester
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
921
visites since opening :
1018648
chester
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
Sea Of Thieves du gameplay sur Xbox One S
J'ai hâte de voir la version Xbox One X
http://www.dualshockers.com/sea-thieves-xbox-one-s-gameplay/
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/06/2017 at 09:10 AM by
chester
comments (
3
)
player64
posted
the 08/06/2017 at 09:18 AM
tu auras le meme jeu mais en 4K
Je joue a la version alpha que ma XBox One Fat, ben franchement ça dépote
mrpixel
posted
the 08/06/2017 at 09:22 AM
J'ai hâte de voir la version Xbox One X
On la voit depuis un moment, tu vois la différence d'ailleurs, notamment l'eau et l'aliasing sur cette vidéo, textures bien lisses.
https://youtu.be/rbE8BnO6oug
voxen
posted
the 08/06/2017 at 09:26 AM
Vivement qu'il soit terminé lui, avec une sortie pour le premier semestre 2018 si possible...
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
On la voit depuis un moment, tu vois la différence d'ailleurs, notamment l'eau et l'aliasing sur cette vidéo, textures bien lisses. https://youtu.be/rbE8BnO6oug