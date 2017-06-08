Mike760
Sea of Thieves
name : Sea of Thieves
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : Rare
genre : adventure
other versions : PC
chester
chester
Sea Of Thieves du gameplay sur Xbox One S
J'ai hâte de voir la version Xbox One X

http://www.dualshockers.com/sea-thieves-xbox-one-s-gameplay/
    posted the 08/06/2017 at 09:10 AM by chester
    comments (3)
    player64 posted the 08/06/2017 at 09:18 AM
    tu auras le meme jeu mais en 4K Je joue a la version alpha que ma XBox One Fat, ben franchement ça dépote
    mrpixel posted the 08/06/2017 at 09:22 AM
    J'ai hâte de voir la version Xbox One X
    On la voit depuis un moment, tu vois la différence d'ailleurs, notamment l'eau et l'aliasing sur cette vidéo, textures bien lisses. https://youtu.be/rbE8BnO6oug
    voxen posted the 08/06/2017 at 09:26 AM
    Vivement qu'il soit terminé lui, avec une sortie pour le premier semestre 2018 si possible...
