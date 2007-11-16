profile
Super Mario Galaxy
name : Super Mario Galaxy
platform : Nintendo Wii
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : adventure
european release date : 11/16/2007
us release date : 11/12/2007
japanese release date : 11/01/2007
official website : http://www.nintendo.co.jp/wii/rmgj/index.html
midomashakil
midomashakil
midomashakil > blog
Super Mario quand il meurt
    posted the 08/05/2017 at 01:13 PM by midomashakil
    comments (4)
    minbox posted the 08/05/2017 at 01:16 PM
    Comment ça serait énorme un Mario dark
    antonaze posted the 08/05/2017 at 01:37 PM
    Minbox Belle blague, j'y est presque cru.
    minbox posted the 08/05/2017 at 01:46 PM
    antonaze non je suis sérieux, un truc qui tranche avec l'image qu'on en a habituellement.
    shambala93 posted the 08/05/2017 at 02:51 PM
    minbox
    Mouais aucun intérêt... on y joue pour le gameplay
