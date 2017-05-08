home page
name :
Pokémon Ultra Soleil et Ultra Lune
platform :
Nintendo 3DS
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Game Freak
genre :
RPG
Pokémon US/UL - Aperçu de la nouvelle forme de Lougaroc.
Après le teasing de l'anime...
Révélation très bientôt dans les pages complètes du Corocoro dont est tirée cette image !
A bientôt...
Ratchet.
-
Pokémon.
posted the 08/05/2017 at 08:47 AM by ratchet
ratchet
comments (
3
)
netero
posted
the 08/05/2017 at 09:00 AM
Faut que j'arrête la picole le vendredi soir moi, je vois flou
milk
posted
the 08/05/2017 at 09:03 AM
C est du Mondrian? Tres beau.
kurorolucifuru
posted
the 08/05/2017 at 09:43 AM
Waaaw magnifique
