profile
Uncharted : The Lost Legacy
23
Likes
Likers
name : Uncharted : The Lost Legacy
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Naughty Dog
genre : action-aventure
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
chatbleu
38
Likes
Likers
chatbleu
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 269
visites since opening : 276359
chatbleu > blog
Uncharted The Lost Legacy : Making-of




    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/05/2017 at 04:04 AM by chatbleu
    comments (3)
    mrpixel posted the 08/05/2017 at 04:07 AM
    De loin on dirait qu'elle a un symbole sur le front. A quel moment tu as cette impression ?
    chatbleu posted the 08/05/2017 at 04:32 AM
    À bien y regarder je suppose que sa coupe de cheveux s'adapte à l'humidité ambiante et ce n'est pas si mal tout compte fait
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre