home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
23
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
eldren
,
escobar
,
linuxclan
,
racsnk
,
anakaris
,
mickurt
,
jwolf
,
sora78
,
natedrake
,
spilner
,
diablass59
,
torotoro59
,
obi2kanobi
,
e3payne
,
minbox
,
link49
,
binou87
,
kisukesan
,
mrpixel
,
tolgafury
,
rayzorx09
,
chester
,
leonr4
name :
Uncharted : The Lost Legacy
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Naughty Dog
genre :
action-aventure
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
38
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
dx93
,
tvirus
,
strifedcloud
,
escobar
,
grayfoxx
,
battossai
,
minx
,
eldren
,
terminator
,
sorow
,
shanks
,
binou87
,
rosewood
,
valien
,
ripley
,
trafalgar
,
grozourson
,
krjc
,
prinny
,
x1x2
,
drakeramore
,
amassous
,
foxstep
,
chester
,
supatony
,
loudiyi
,
kyogamer
,
kisukesan
,
gaelito
,
iglooo
,
heracles
,
link80
,
solidfisher
,
leonr4
,
iiii
,
kurosama
,
marchand2sable
,
raph64
chatbleu
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
269
visites since opening :
276359
chatbleu
> blog
Uncharted The Lost Legacy : Making-of
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/05/2017 at 04:04 AM by
chatbleu
comments (
3
)
mrpixel
posted
the 08/05/2017 at 04:07 AM
De loin on dirait qu'elle a un symbole sur le front.
A quel moment tu as cette impression ?
chatbleu
posted
the 08/05/2017 at 04:32 AM
À bien y regarder je suppose que sa coupe de cheveux s'adapte à l'humidité ambiante et ce n'est pas si mal tout compte fait
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo