Xbox One
Voici une Information autour de la Xbox One :
Le site Thexboxhub a listé les six jeux qui marqueront la fin d’année :
6) Forza Motorsport 7
5) Star Wars Battlefront II
4) Middle-Earth : Shadow of War
3) Cuphead
2) Call of Duty : WWII
1) Assassin’s Creed Origins
C’est d’ailleurs en fin d’année, le 07 novembre précisément, que sortira la Xbox One X…
Source : http://www.thexboxhub.com/6-of-the-most-anticipated-xbox-one-games-still-come-2017/
tags :
posted the 08/04/2017 at 11:42 PM by link49
Pour Crackdown 3, le jeu ne m'a absolument pas convaincu...
ahahah putain !
knak 2 gts?
barberousse Il est pas gourmand, la config' minimale requise en bas de la page. http://store.steampowered.com/app/268910/Cuphead
LuLz !!!