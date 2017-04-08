Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
all
Xbox One : Les six jeux qui marqueront la fin d’année
Xbox One


Voici une Information autour de la Xbox One :



Le site Thexboxhub a listé les six jeux qui marqueront la fin d’année :

6) Forza Motorsport 7



5) Star Wars Battlefront II



4) Middle-Earth : Shadow of War



3) Cuphead



2) Call of Duty : WWII



1) Assassin’s Creed Origins



C’est d’ailleurs en fin d’année, le 07 novembre précisément, que sortira la Xbox One X…

Source : http://www.thexboxhub.com/6-of-the-most-anticipated-xbox-one-games-still-come-2017/
    posted the 08/04/2017 at 11:42 PM by link49
    comments (14)
    skuldleif posted the 08/04/2017 at 11:49 PM
    crackdown 3 va surprendre avec son multi Ms a une carte a jouer avec celui en tout cas je lattend plus que cod
    link49 posted the 08/04/2017 at 11:52 PM
    Dans cette liste, je prendrais uniquement Assassin’s Creed Origins.

    Pour Crackdown 3, le jeu ne m'a absolument pas convaincu...
    octobar posted the 08/04/2017 at 11:59 PM
    ..............



    ahahah putain !
    eldrick posted the 08/05/2017 at 12:07 AM
    Pourquoi il y a 4 jeux multi sur 6 ?
    skuldleif posted the 08/05/2017 at 12:19 AM
    eldrick tu crois que coté ps4 ce serait mieux?
    knak 2 gts?
    eldrick posted the 08/05/2017 at 12:23 AM
    skuldleif Aucune idée petit et je dois avouer que je m'en fout complètement du lineup ps4 en fin d'année , je me questionnais uniquement sur l'importance de faire un article sur un top avec 66% de jeux multi.
    octobar posted the 08/05/2017 at 12:24 AM
    eldrick bien dit bro
    barberousse posted the 08/05/2017 at 12:26 AM
    Cuphead, quelle beauté ce jeu, je sais pas si il sera bon, mais je trouve le rendu exceptionnelle J'espère que mon PC pourra le faire tourner.
    skuldleif posted the 08/05/2017 at 12:28 AM
    eldrick octobar bien entendu
    octobar posted the 08/05/2017 at 12:33 AM
    skuldleif ben il a raison c'est ridicule de foutre des jeux multi et de parler de jeux One... mais bon c'est souvent ce genre d'associations.
    kamikaze1985 posted the 08/05/2017 at 12:39 AM
    Ils auraient pu varier un peu plus en ajoutant un rpg (South Park) et un survival (Evil Within 2).

    barberousse Il est pas gourmand, la config' minimale requise en bas de la page. http://store.steampowered.com/app/268910/Cuphead
    warminos posted the 08/05/2017 at 12:39 AM
    Vous vous êtes juste pas rendu compte que ce sont les jeux principaux de la conf Microsoft.
    barberousse posted the 08/05/2017 at 12:42 AM
    kamikaze1985 ça passe tranquille
    kuroni posted the 08/05/2017 at 12:46 AM
    Hmm'kay...

    LuLz !!!
