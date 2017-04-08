Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Splatoon 2
28
Likes
Likers
name : Splatoon 2
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action
multiplayer : Jusqu'à 8 en ligne
european release date : 07/21/2017
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
320
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 14892
visites since opening : 15302847
link49 > blog
all
Splatoon 2 : Premier aperçu Splatfest Mayonnaise VS Ketchup
Nintendo Switch


Voici des Informations concernant le jeu Splatoon 2 :



Le prochain Splatfest va avoir lieu ce week-end, et les japonais peut dés à présent y avoir accès. Comme on peut le voir, les équipes seront au couleur de la mayonnaise et du ketchup.



Demain, ça sera d’ailleurs l’occasion de tester une nouvelle arme, le Marqueur lourd…

Source : http://nintendoeverything.com/splatoon-2s-splatfest-carries-over-the-mayonnaise-vs-ketchup-theme-into-the-actual-ink/
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/04/2017 at 05:41 PM by link49
    comments (2)
    revans posted the 08/04/2017 at 05:43 PM
    sa me rappel une chanson de orelsan...
    link49 posted the 08/04/2017 at 05:45 PM
    J'ai hâte de tester tout ça...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre