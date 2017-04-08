home page
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
Splatoon 2
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
action
multiplayer :
Jusqu'à 8 en ligne
european release date :
07/21/2017
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
link49
Splatoon 2 : Premier aperçu Splatfest Mayonnaise VS Ketchup
Nintendo Switch
Voici des Informations concernant le jeu Splatoon 2 :
Le prochain Splatfest va avoir lieu ce week-end, et les japonais peut dés à présent y avoir accès. Comme on peut le voir, les équipes seront au couleur de la mayonnaise et du ketchup.
Demain, ça sera d’ailleurs l’occasion de tester une nouvelle arme, le Marqueur lourd…
Source :
http://nintendoeverything.com/splatoon-2s-splatfest-carries-over-the-mayonnaise-vs-ketchup-theme-into-the-actual-ink/
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/04/2017 at 05:41 PM by
link49
comments (
2
)
revans
posted
the 08/04/2017 at 05:43 PM
sa me rappel une chanson de orelsan...
link49
posted
the 08/04/2017 at 05:45 PM
J'ai hâte de tester tout ça...
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo