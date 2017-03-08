home page
hyoga57
,
testament
,
link49
,
binou87
,
sora78
,
julisa
,
minx
,
sakonoko
,
eldren
,
tvirus
,
gat
,
milo42
,
ravyxxs
,
terminator
,
strifedcloud
,
shiranui
,
neckbreaker71
,
hashtag
,
minbox
,
kurosama
,
shiroyashagin
,
terranova
,
lordguyver
,
excervecyanide
,
gamekyo
,
shambala93
,
gamergunz
,
roy001
,
icebergbrulant
,
captaintoad974
,
sonilka
,
shindo
,
shiningstar
,
raph64
jenicris
Le brouillard sauce Decima Engine dans Death Stranding
posted the 08/03/2017 at 06:28 PM by
jenicris
diablo
posted
the 08/03/2017 at 06:32 PM
on sait que c'est Silent Hill maintenant
grundbeld
posted
the 08/03/2017 at 06:33 PM
Mé cach misair
cyr
posted
the 08/03/2017 at 06:40 PM
un jour on aura une phase de gameplay....
minbox
posted
the 08/03/2017 at 06:41 PM
Que Kojima prenne tout le temps dont il a besoin pour redéfinir le jeu vidéo...
mrpixel
posted
the 08/03/2017 at 06:44 PM
Cache misère
neptonic
posted
the 08/03/2017 at 06:45 PM
Pour ceux qui arrive à comprendre. Ça serait assez impressionnant
http://www.dualshockers.com/death-stranding-fog-model-ps4/
Decima Engine has a flexible atmospheric scattering system linked with clouds and outdoor lighting, but Kojima Productions needed a system optimized for photo-realistic rendering.
Normally precomputed atmospheric scattering is one of the best methods for photo-realistic games. It works well to create a photo-realistic atmosphere, but developers often need to express artistic quantities like dense fog and colored fog in the actual game.
Instead, it would be advantageous to be able to express the photo-realistic aerial perspective (which is a technique that creates an illusion of depth by representing more distant objects as fainter and more blue) and the artistic height fog with a single height fog model. In order to achieve this result, the developer created an analytic height fog model combined with a precomputed atmospheric scattering model.
While the precomputed atmospheric scattering model performs numerical integration, storing the in-scattering and transmittance information into Look-Up-Tables (LUT), the height fog model calculates the fog directly when the scene is rendered.
Since Kojima Productions couldn’t find a satisfactory analytic solution for the height fog model, they developed it independently. In Kojima Production’s approach information about the sun like and the sky light us supplied to the height fog model from the precomputed atmospheric scattering model.
In sunlight conditions, the light is incident to the ground, and interacts with the atmosphere. The precomputed model generates the scattering information and stores it in the LUT. The height fog model then receives info in background radiation, sunlight and skylight from the precomputed model.
While the precomputed atmospheric scattering model used is nothing special, the LUT used is different from the typical model. The implementation used by Kojima Productions mainly uses Bruneton’s and Elek’s model with some optimizations.
Normally a precomputed atmospheric scattering model has in-scatter and transmittance LUTs, but Kojima Productions replaced the transmittance LUT with sunlight and skylight LUTs, because they want to feed the information for sunlight and skylight directly into the analytic height fog model.
Two weather types were precomputed, sunny and dense fog. They can be used as a base to express various weather conditions with no further precomputation required. Below you can check out a sample of the model
skuldleif
posted
the 08/03/2017 at 07:11 PM
day one en 2020 sur ps5
skuldleif
posted
the 08/03/2017 at 07:21 PM
nn jdec day 365 a 10€ sur ps4 doccaz a 50€
