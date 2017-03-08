profile
Jeux Vidéo
226
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
gunstarred
20
Likes
Likers
gunstarred
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 244
visites since opening : 186831
gunstarred > blog
all
Question PlayStation Fifa ligue 2
J'ai une petite question :

- est-ce qu'il y a la ligue 2 sur les jeux Fifa version PlayStation 1 ?

Je supprime dès que j'ai la réponse, merci d'avance.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/03/2017 at 04:26 PM by gunstarred
    comments (3)
    momotaros posted the 08/03/2017 at 04:45 PM
    Bonne question, de souvenir je dirais non mais je ne suis pas sûr, le dernier Fifa que j'ai fait sur PSX c'est Fifa 2000.
    gat posted the 08/03/2017 at 05:08 PM
    FIFA 99 je crois.
    kamikaze1985 posted the 08/03/2017 at 05:42 PM
    A partir de Fifa 2004 la Ligue 2.
    Sinon dans Fifa 2001, à la fin du championnat de France, 5 clubs de division 2 pouvaient monter (Nancy, Le Havre, Sochaux, Gueugnon, et Montpellier).
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre