Xbox BC : 2 nouveaux titres
Ce jeudi, s'ajoutent au catalogue des jeux rétrocompatibles les titres suivants :

Disney Epic Mickey 2 The Power of Two
SEGA Vintage : ToeJam & Earl

C'est comme d'habitude gratuit pour ceux qui ont ces jeux
    tags : #plsnow #gratuit #kg75
    posted the 08/03/2017 at 04:04 PM by tuni
    comments (2)
    spawnini posted the 08/03/2017 at 05:14 PM
    diablo posted the 08/03/2017 at 05:36 PM
