WRC 7
name : WRC 7
platform : PC
editor : BigBen Interactive
developer : Kylotonn Entertainment
genre : course
multiplayer : oui
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
schwarzie
schwarzie
schwarzie > blog
Une Porsche dans WRC 7


Bigben et Kylotonn ont annoncé que la Porsche 911 GT3 RS RGT de Romain Dumas sera dans WRC 7 !
Le Mag Sport Auto - http://www.lemagsportauto.com/porsche-911-gt3-rs-rgt-de-dumas-wrc-7/25569/
    tags : porsche kylotonn wrc wrc7
    posted the 08/03/2017 at 02:31 PM
