WRC 7
platform :
PC
editor :
BigBen Interactive
developer :
Kylotonn Entertainment
genre :
course
multiplayer :
oui
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
Une Porsche dans WRC 7
Bigben et Kylotonn ont annoncé que la Porsche 911 GT3 RS RGT de Romain Dumas sera dans WRC 7 !
Le Mag Sport Auto
-
http://www.lemagsportauto.com/porsche-911-gt3-rs-rgt-de-dumas-wrc-7/25569/
tags :
porsche
kylotonn
wrc
wrc7
