Dragon Ball VR WTF!!
Je viens de voir ça sur Ebay et bordel !!

WTF!!

109€ le casque pour faire des Kaméhaméhaaaaaaaaaaaa
http://www.ebay.fr/itm/PRE-ORDER-BANDAI-Premium-BotsNew-Characters-VR-DRAGONBALL-Z-Japan-2017-/262976115354?hash=item3d3a99129a:g:8uMAAOSwX61ZEdzW
    posted the 08/02/2017 at 08:12 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (2)
    famimax posted the 08/02/2017 at 08:14 PM
    Cette arnaque, t'as des casques Homido et cie a moins de 40 €...
    maxleresistant posted the 08/02/2017 at 08:14 PM
    120 euros plus le téléphones à 600 euros quand meme
