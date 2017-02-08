home page
Kibix
name :
Indivisible
platform :
PC
editor :
N.C
developer :
Lab Zero Games
genre :
action-RPG
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
kibix971
Indivisible: 17 min de Gameplay
Nouvelle vidéo de gameplay diffusé hier d'indivisible dans sa version PC.
Sortie prévue en 2018 sur PC, PS4, One et Switch.
posted the 08/02/2017 at 02:08 PM by
kibix971
comments (
1
)
neoaxle
posted
the 08/02/2017 at 02:14 PM
Il sera mien de toute façon.
