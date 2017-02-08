profile
name : Indivisible
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Lab Zero Games
genre : action-RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
Indivisible: 17 min de Gameplay
Nouvelle vidéo de gameplay diffusé hier d'indivisible dans sa version PC.





Sortie prévue en 2018 sur PC, PS4, One et Switch.
    posted the 08/02/2017 at 02:08 PM by kibix971
    neoaxle posted the 08/02/2017 at 02:14 PM
    Il sera mien de toute façon.
