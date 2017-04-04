>Ware wa Nanji, Nanji wa ware
profile
Persona 5
66
Likes
Likers
name : Persona 5
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Koch Media
developer : Atlus
genre : RPG
multiplayer : non
european release date : 04/04/2017
other versions : PlayStation 3
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
i8
7
Likes
Likers
i8
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 42
visites since opening : 50346
i8 > blog
Persona Q2, P3/P5 Dancing Moon/Star Night


Prévue sur 3DS, cette console est increvable putain...

Source : http://cdn.pq2.jp/







Eurhg j'ai mal à mon Persona 3...

Source : http://cdn.persona-dance.jp/
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/02/2017 at 12:20 PM by i8
    comments (3)
    nady posted the 08/02/2017 at 12:22 PM
    En espérant autre chose de plus intéressant à grignoter à la fin du concert, sinon je suis deg'
    miakis posted the 08/02/2017 at 12:24 PM
    Autant la dance colle bien au 4,pourquoi pas au 5,mais le,c'est pas trop le style des persos....
    ootaniisensei posted the 08/02/2017 at 12:26 PM
    Putain ce massacre de Burn my Breath ...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre