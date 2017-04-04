home page
Ware wa Nanji, Nanji wa ware
name :
Persona 5
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Koch Media
developer :
Atlus
genre :
RPG
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
04/04/2017
other versions :
PlayStation 3
read the reviews
add a press review
Persona Q2, P3/P5 Dancing Moon/Star Night
Prévue sur 3DS, cette console est increvable putain...
Source :
http://cdn.pq2.jp/
Eurhg j'ai mal à mon Persona 3...
Source :
http://cdn.persona-dance.jp/
tags :
posted the 08/02/2017 at 12:20 PM by
i8
nady
posted
the 08/02/2017 at 12:22 PM
En espérant autre chose de plus intéressant à grignoter à la fin du concert, sinon je suis deg'
miakis
posted
the 08/02/2017 at 12:24 PM
Autant la dance colle bien au 4,pourquoi pas au 5,mais le,c'est pas trop le style des persos....
ootaniisensei
posted
the 08/02/2017 at 12:26 PM
Putain ce massacre de Burn my Breath ...
