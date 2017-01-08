home page
welcom to genoa city
" Pokémon GOgole enfermé les tous"
victornewman
cherche code PS+24h si une âme charitable passe
tout est dans le titre , j'en et besoin pour terminé un jeu ps+ :'( , merci d'avance .
lion93
posted
the 08/01/2017 at 10:51 PM
Tu as qu'à te crée un autre compte ps et activé le ps+ 2 jour en allant dans les parametre et cliqué sur donné transfert , ils vont te donné deux jour pour test le psn +
lion93
posted
the 08/01/2017 at 10:52 PM
:P je crée 6556 compte pour jouer en ligne gratos
victornewman
posted
the 08/01/2017 at 10:54 PM
lion93
déjà fait sa marche pas pour jouer aux jeux ps+ sur les autres comptes malheureusement :'(
lion93
posted
the 08/01/2017 at 10:55 PM
victornewman
même avec l'essai 14 jours ? Genre, tu mets ton compte bancaire ou ton compte paypal et tu as 14 jours pour zero euros
victornewman
posted
the 08/01/2017 at 10:59 PM
lion93
non il me met que j'ai déjà bénéficié de cette offre ! Alors que c'est un tous nouveau compte !!
