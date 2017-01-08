D'après une déclaration d'un responsable de Microsoft, il n'y aura pas de voiture de production Toyota dans Forza 7. Donc pas de Supra, GT86, Celica... En revanche il y aura des voitures de course Toyota.



“Forza Motorsport 7 will feature more than 700 cars at launch, including 90 manufacturers and hundreds of additional licensed brands,” the statement reads. “While Toyota production vehicles will not be included in the game, there will be a number of Toyota race cars featured in Forza Motorsport 7. Look for that list later this summer.”



Avis perso : vu que GTsport sera à la traine niveau JDM, l'absence de Toyota dans Forza 7 est non négligeable. En esperant qu'ils trouvent une solution pour la licence Toyota.