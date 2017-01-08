profile
Forza MotorSport 7
texas
texas
texas > blog
Forza 7 : aucune voiture de production Toyota
D'après une déclaration d'un responsable de Microsoft, il n'y aura pas de voiture de production Toyota dans Forza 7. Donc pas de Supra, GT86, Celica... En revanche il y aura des voitures de course Toyota.

“Forza Motorsport 7 will feature more than 700 cars at launch, including 90 manufacturers and hundreds of additional licensed brands,” the statement reads. “While Toyota production vehicles will not be included in the game, there will be a number of Toyota race cars featured in Forza Motorsport 7. Look for that list later this summer.”

Avis perso : vu que GTsport sera à la traine niveau JDM, l'absence de Toyota dans Forza 7 est non négligeable. En esperant qu'ils trouvent une solution pour la licence Toyota.
    posted the 08/01/2017 at 09:07 PM by texas
    comments (5)
    diablass59 posted the 08/01/2017 at 09:09 PM
    Donc pas de Lexus alors ?
    revans posted the 08/01/2017 at 09:10 PM
    diablass59 lexus c'est une marque de toyota mais ce n'est pas toyota, ils ont surment pas eu la licence pour toyota
    texas posted the 08/01/2017 at 09:18 PM
    diablass59 revans pas d'accord. Lexus c'est Toyota alors que Audi est une marque du groupe Volkswagen. Donc si ya pas de Toyota forte chance pour pas de Lexus.
    diablass59 posted the 08/01/2017 at 09:19 PM
    revans hmm j'aurais préféré le contraire
    revans posted the 08/01/2017 at 09:22 PM
    texas lexus est une marque du groupe toyota
