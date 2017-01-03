home page
10 / 08 / 2016
name :
Horizon Zero Dawn
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Guerrilla
genre :
action-aventure
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
03/01/2017
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
gat
gat
> blog
Horizon: The Frozen Wilds : une réduction pour les abonnés PS+
PS Store
-
https://store.playstation.com/#!/fr-fr/jeux/extensions/horizon-zero-dawn-the-frozen-wilds/cid=EP9000-CUSA01021_00-HZDDLC0PREORDPSN
posted the 07/31/2017 at 04:49 PM by
gat
comments (
14
)
bennj
posted
the 07/31/2017 at 04:52 PM
"Paiement immédiat requis" pour une précommande ils se font quand même pas chié chez Sony. Pire que Micromania...
goldmen33
posted
the 07/31/2017 at 04:54 PM
Attendez les retours!
deeper
posted
the 07/31/2017 at 04:55 PM
Dommage qu'il faut le jeu principale pour y jouer...
natedrake
posted
the 07/31/2017 at 05:00 PM
bennj
Ça a été toujours comme ça.
Quand tu veux préco un jeu sur le store, prépare tout de suite la carte bancaire. ^^
birmou
posted
the 07/31/2017 at 05:04 PM
goldmen33
On sait déjà qu'il n'a pas d’âme
sora78
posted
the 07/31/2017 at 05:06 PM
bennj
T'es sérieux, c'est quoi le problème ? Tu précommandes une version numérique, elle va pas baisser de prix entre maintenant et la sortie...
Encore si c'était du physique je serais d'accord mais là c'est débile ce que tu dis.
ootaniisensei
posted
the 07/31/2017 at 05:06 PM
bennj
C'est pareil sur Xbox
sora78
posted
the 07/31/2017 at 05:11 PM
ootaniisensei
C'est pas pareil sur Steam et le E-shop de Nintendo d'ailleurs ? x)
ootaniisensei
posted
the 07/31/2017 at 05:14 PM
sora78
Bah alors la, aucune idée x)
octobar
posted
the 07/31/2017 at 05:19 PM
j'le sent pas ce DLC.
torotoro59
posted
the 07/31/2017 at 05:26 PM
gat
https://gamergen.com/actualites/destiny-2-manette-dualshock-4-collector-et-nouveaux-bundles-ps4-et-ps4-pro-annonces-284702-1
foxstep
posted
the 07/31/2017 at 05:29 PM
J'hésite à vendre mon jeu la pour me prendre la version complète avec le DLC qui sortira probablement dans pas longtemps.
killia
posted
the 07/31/2017 at 05:30 PM
Bon d'ici à ce que le prix baisse pour le dlc, j'aurais fini le jeu.
J'espère qu'il fonctionnera bien. Pourquoi pas un stand alone, à la manière de Uncharted LL, avant la sortie du 2.
raph64
posted
the 07/31/2017 at 05:31 PM
Pffff 2 euros c'est tout?!
